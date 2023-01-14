Quilt society members gather

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society heard updates, listened to an arts festival presentation and discussed projects.

The society met Jan. 11 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall at Stuttgart with nine members present and two guests.

The leader opened the meeting with the "Thought for the Day."

"It's amazing how much better everything holds together when there's thread in the bobbin," was said. January birthday greetings were extended to a member, according to a news release.

Lorie Bernhardt, the liaison for the Creative Arts division of the Grand Prairie Arts Festival, made a presentation to the quilt club of the procedure for entering their needlework in the arts festival on March 10. The registration information can be found at: www.grandprairiearts.com/arts-festival-registration.

Entries are to be delivered to the arts center at Stuttgart on March 10-11. Exhibit dates are March 17-19 at the Grand Prairie Center. There will also be a special quilt show in tribute to Joyce Dempsey, an award-winning quilter of Stuttgart.

The arts council is asking to borrow for the tribute any quilts members may have that Dempsey quilted. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m. Participants can contact Bernhardt at labernhardt@hotmail.com with any questions about entries. There will also be a raffle of a quilt by Bernhardt to offset the Creative Arts division expenses. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Bernhardt also has information about the tickets and the raffle.

Also during the meeting, the quilt society leader gave a review of 2022 projects: Pillows and pillowcases were made for Arkansas Children's Hospital. Many baby items were made for Hope of the Delta. Blanket covers and bibs were made for Easter Seals.

A member had many bibs for Easter Seals. Another showed her Half-Square Triangle quilt. A member had a vintage American Needlework book written by Rose Wilder Lane, the daughter of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Among the quilts featured in the book was one made by Caroline Ingalls, the mother of Laura and the grandmother of Rose.

A member had a Minnie/Mickey Mouse quilt top. The members also all wore their Grand Prairie Quilt Society T-shirts that a member gave them for Christmas. The club also held election of 2023 officers.

After the business session, everyone got busy with their projects: Someone made a quilt for 4-legged friends at the animal shelter. Another cut out pieces on her half-square triangle nine patch Friendship quilt top. Someone needlepointed on a "B" initial piece.

The leader worked on the border of her windowpane quilt top. Two people admired a member's crocheted afghan she is working on. Someone cut out borders for her latest quilt top. A member crocheted on her pink and blue afghan.

Members also had perused the Treasure Table filled with fabric, books, magazines, and quilting tools of every kind. The members gathered together to visit during their sack lunches. Everyone had a story of Christmas doings and family visits. After lunch they all returned to their projects.

The next meeting will be Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church.

"Come join us," a spokesman said.