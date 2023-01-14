BOYS

ALMA 54, RUSSELLVILLE 46 Camden Curd supplied 14 points to lead Alma (4-10, 1-2 5A-West) to an upset of the reigning league champions. Easton Boggs scored 12 points and Miles Kendrick had 11 points for the Airedales, who trailed 39-29 early in the fourth quarter.

BENTONVILLE WEST 73, ROGERS 47 Three days after scoring 36 points, Tucker Anderson had 37 points in a route for Bentonville West (17-1, 6-0 6A-West). Jaxon Brust scored 16 points for the Wolverines, who had six players hit at least one three-pointer.

BOONEVILLE 84, DANVILLE 64 Booneville (6-4, 2-2 3A-4) hit 15 three-point baskets to run away from its league foes. Colter Fisher had 22 points and Jace Washburn provided 21 points in the win for the Bearcats. Jaxon Brents and Alex Tippin had 10 points apiece for Danville (3-13, 1-5). Alex Mullins followed with nine points.

CEDAR RIDGE 79, QUITMAN 71 Hunter McKinney scored 28 points in a see-saw affair for Cedar Ridge (10-6, 7-3 2A-2). Easton Griffin had 12 points for the Timberwolves. Greyson Ealy scored 26 points, and Zane Pierce and Ethan Thurman both had 16 points for Quitman (3-15,1-9).

DUMAS 72, McGEHEE 44 Mike Reddick finished with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for Dumas (14-7, 6-0 3A-8), which stayed undefeated in league action. Tommy Reddick had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and Joseph Jones added 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 76, HARDING ACADEMY 33 Kellen Robinson's scoring tear continued with 30 points Friday for Episcopal Collegiate (14-5, 5-1 3A-6). The sophomore had 61 points Thursday and 38 points Tuesday in win over Pangburn and LISA Academy North, respectively. Grant Gary scored 12 points and Keaton Dassinger had nine points for the Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 77, GENTRY 15 Farmington (21-0, 6-0 4A-1) continued its assault on its fellow conference members, led by 14 points each from Layne Taylor and Maddox Teeter. Jaxon Berry added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 68, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 42 Marco Smith finished with 23 points as Northside (12-7, 3-2 6A-West) destroyed its rivals. Dae'Marion Savoy had 11 points for the Grizzlies. Yazed Taforo's 21 points led Southside (5-12, 1-4).

FOUNTAIN LAKE 65, MENA 27 Evan East had 19 points for Fountain Lake (14-4, 7-2 4A-4), which outscored its opponents 38-13 in the second half after leading 27-14 at halftime. Colby Lambert had 10 points and Wyatt Clem added nine points for the Cobras.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 66, CABOT 47 Annor Boateng had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in a dominant display by Central (18-3, 3-0 6A-Central). Gavin Snyder chipped in with 18 points and five rebounds for the Tigers, who've won eight straight games. Luke Moore added eight points for Central.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 68, PULASKI ACADEMY 27 Jameel Wesley Jr. ended with 18 points, Landren Blocker had 17 points and J.J. Andrews scored 15 points to shoot Little Rock Christian (13-6, 7-0 4A-5) past its cross-town rivals.

MARIANNA 83, CARLISLE 34 Montrel Jones' 19 points and 10 rebounds were as Marianna (13-5, 8-0 2A-6) rolled over the Bisons for the second straight night. Jamarie Anthony finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Marktavious Roby, Jordan Williams and Quincy Allen each added12 points for the Trojans, who beat Carlisle (6-13, 3-5) 66-35 on Thursday. Ed Winfrey also had 10 points for Marianna.

MAUMELLE 58, JACKSONVILLE 45 Markalon Rochelle had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Maumelle (13-8, 6-0 5A-Central) steamrolled the Titans. Jacob Lanier finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayden McGee amassed 12 points and four rebounds for the Hornets.

MILLS 82, CROSSETT 30 Keaton Cross had 24 points and six rebounds for Mills (9-9, 3-1 4A-8), which has won three straight. Q.J. King had 10 points and 10 assists, and Zaylin Rowland tossed in 12 points for the Comets.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 53, JONESBORO 43 Ty Frederick had 18 points as North Little Rock (13-5, 2-2 6A-Central) won on the road. Ja'Kory Withers had 16 points for the Charging Wildcats. Deion Buford-Wesson scored 13 points for Jonesboro (15-3, 2-1).

RECTOR 73, EARLE 57 Cooper Rabjohn made six three-pointers and ended up with 26 points for Rector (15-2, 7-1 2A-3). Kameron Jones had 16 points and 16 assists, and Sam Shipley chimed in with 12 points for the Cougars.

VAN BUREN 74, MOUNTAIN HOME 49 Glavine McDonald hit seven three-pointers and had a career-high 29 points for Van Buren (11-8, 2-1 5A-West).

WALDRON 53, CLARKSVILLE 38 Trenton Hunt scored 18 points in a district win for Waldron (17-4, 5-4 4A-4). Ethan Mayberry collected 13 points for the Bulldogs.

WONDERVIEW 65, GUY-PERKINS 41 Another big night from Sam Reynolds equated to another big win for Wonderview (19-5, 7-0 1A-4). Reynolds led all scorers with 32 points. Tyler Gottsponer and Gage Looney both had 11 points for the Daredevils. Corey Terrell collected 14 points and Ashton Ealy connected for 12 points for Guy-Perkins (14-8, 5-3).

GIRLS

BENTON 50, LAKE HAMILTON 37 Zayyah Bufford totaled 19 points as Benton (13-3, 6-0 5A-South) pulled away in the second half. Madison McIntire had 10 points, and Alyssa Houston finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Brooklyn Braughton collected 17 points and Nancy Coffman had 11 points for Lake Hamilton (6-12, 3-3).

BOONEVILLE 56, DANVILLE 26 Carah Miller had 12 points and nine rebounds as Booneville (8-4, 4-0 3A-4) won its 21st straight conference game. Linley Garrett added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Karmen Kent ended with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Frida Campos led Danville (3-13, 0-6) with a game-high 17 points.

BRYANT 75, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 45 Brilynn Findley's 15 points aided Bryant (13-4, 2-1 6A-Central), which bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Little Rock Central. Natalie Edmonson had 14 points,and Lauren Lain finished with 10 points for the Lady Hornets. Landiss Brewer also tacked on nine points.

CEDAR RIDGE 57, QUITMAN 47 Allie Pankey's 20 points and Madison Jackson's 10 points were pivotal in an upset for Cedar Ridge (7-9, 5-5 2A-2). Bree Horton added 10 points for the Lady Timberwolves. Silver Mulliniks scored 20 points and Emi Kennedy had 11 points for Quitman (14-4, 8-2).

CONWAY 67, ST. LOUIS CARDINAL RITTER 33 Emerie Bohanon had 20 points as No. 1 Conway (17-2) cruised in Bartlett, Tenn. Chloe Clardy scored 13 points and Savannah Scott added 11 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 41-23 at halftime.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 51, POYEN 18 Conley Gibson outscored the Lady Indians herself with 19 points to power Conway Christian (16-5, 9-0 2A-5). Josie Williams added 14 points for the Lady Eagles.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 56, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 27 Erianna Gooden's 19 points highlighted another win for Northside (12-2, 5-0 6A-West), which beat Southside (6-12, 1-4) for the 26th consecutive time. Karys Washington had 14 points and Cherish Blackmon put in 13 points in the rout for the Lady Bears. Sierra Smith scored eight points for the Lady Mavericks.

GREENWOOD 89, HARRISON 32 Anna Trusty finished with 19 points, 7 steals and 4 rebounds in a complete game for Class 5A No. 1 Greenwood (16-2, 3-0 5A-West). Madison Cartwright contributed 18 points, 5 steals and 4 assists, while Brooklyn Woolsey and Kylah Pearcy each scored 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

MAYFLOWER 59, PERRYVILLE 48 Hailey Francis dropped in 24 points, including eight crucial free throws, to deliver a boost for Mayflower (7-7, 3-2 3A-5). Riley Whittington came through with 12 points for the Lady Eagles. Kate Wood had 14 points for Perryville (14-6, 3-3).

MOUNTAIN HOME 47, VAN BUREN 26 Amelia Rucker made seven three-pointers for 21 points as Mountain Home (11-8, 2-1 5A-West) prevailed. Laykin Moore had 12 points for the Lady Bombers. Jaci Odom's 11 points were a team high for Van Buren (9-9, 1-2).

SYLVAN HILLS 69, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 51 Jianna Morris scored 23 points to carry Sylvan Hills (10-2, 5-0 5A-Central) to a surprisingly easy triumph at home.

WONDERVIEW 66, GUY-PERKINS 38 Layla Terry had 14 point, and Alli Pruitt added 12 points to push Wonderview (16-7, 6-1 1A-4) past Guy-Perkins (9-13, 3-5). Madison Stovall also had 10 points in the victory for the Lady Daredevils. Julissia Young paced the Lady Thunderbirds with 16 points.