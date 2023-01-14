Shooter’s backpack was searched

RICHMOND, Va. -- Administrators at the Virginia school where a first grader shot his teacher last week learned that the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but they did not find the 9mm handgun despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.

Police said Friday that they were not told about the tip before the shooting occurred. Kelly King, a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, told The Associated Press that sometime after the shooting, police learned through their investigation that a school employee was notified of a possible gun at Richneck Elementary School before the Jan. 6 shooting.

The student's backpack was searched after school officials received the tip, but the gun wasn't found before the shooting, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the Newport News school district.

She declined to comment on the police statement.

When school officials receive a tip about a potential weapon or other contraband in the schools, she said, if the tip includes specific information about a particular student or classroom, "that's where the search starts."

Price confirmed that Superintendent George Parker told parents during an online meeting Thursday night that at least one school administrator was notified that the boy may have a weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher.

Police Chief Steve Drew has previously said the boy brought the gun in his backpack the day of the shooting. Price said she has not been told where school officials believe the gun was when the boy's backpack was searched.

"That probably is definitely part of our internal investigation and the police investigation, but nothing about that has been released publicly," Price said.

She declined to comment when asked who reported that the boy may have a weapon and whether school officials should have taken additional steps after the weapon was not found in his backpack.

The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot in the chest with injuries initially considered to be life-threatening. Her condition has improved, though, and she has been reported in stable condition at a hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Newport News School Board chair Lisa Surles-Law said the district will install metal detectors at all schools, starting with Richneck.

The Jan. 6 shooting occurred as Zwerner was teaching. Authorities said there was no warning and no struggle before the 6-year-old boy pointed the gun at Zwerner.

Drew has described the shooting as intentional. A judge will determine what's next for the child, who is being held at a medical facility after an emergency custody order.

Drew said the child used his mother's gun, which had been purchased legally. It's unclear how he gained access to the weapon.

A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, which is a misdemeanor.

News of the unsuccessful backpack search raised questions.

While details are still outstanding about how the search was conducted, the situation underscores the need to search very thoroughly and preferably have a law enforcement officer handle it, said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.

"I want to know how thoroughly someone conducted that search," he said. "Keep in mind that there are some very small firearms out there, so you really have to search every nook and cranny if you really believe there is a firearm."

Senate Democrats in Virginia held a news conference Friday to unveil a list of gun safety legislation they hope to pass this year, including a bill that would require anyone who owns a gun in a home where a minor is present to store the gun unloaded and in a locked container or cabinet, and store all ammunition in a separate locked container.

"Gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death for children in Virginia and in our nation and safe firearm storage will help prevent gun deaths and injuries," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko, the bill's lead patron. "My bill ... will prevent other tragedies, including gun accidents, youth suicides and school shootings."

More than 200 volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action attended a rally Friday and met with Virginia lawmakers to push for new gun safety measures.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said Boysko's gun storage law would not allow gunowners to defend themselves or others in a timely way during an emergency because it would require them to unlock one container to get the gun, unlock another container to get ammunition and load the gun.

"It's pointless and it just doesn't work," he said. "It's not for when I'm in an absolute life-or-death emergency and everything hangs on me being able to get that gun out of that safe."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Barakat and Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Hanover, speaks with members of the Virginia Chapter of Moms Demand Action, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)



Volunteers from the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action enter St. Paul's Episcopal Church for the Call for Action on Gun Safety rally on Friday Jan. 13, 2023 in Richmond, Va. Friday is the Annual Advocacy Day when groups like Moms Demand Action meet with state legislature members and lobby for their interests. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)



Residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Friday, Jan.6. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)



Guest Speakers Angela Ferrell-Zabala and Shannon Watts take a selfie with the volunteers of Moms Demand Action during the Call for Action on Gun Safety rally Friday Jan. 13, 2023 inside St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. Moms Demand Action also celebrated it's 10 year anniversary during the rally. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)



Volunteers of Moms Demand Action and affiliated community groups like Stop the Violence 757 leave St. Paul's Episcopal Church after the Call to Action on Gun Safety rally on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Richmond, Va. The volunteers made their way to the Pocahontas building to meet with state legislators. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)



Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones listens to Police Chief Steve Drew as he gives an update on Friday's school shooting during a press conference in the Newport News School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., on Monday Jan. 9, 2023. Drew said a 6-year-old student fired the handgun that wounded a Virginia first-grade teacher while she was teaching class at Richneck Elementary School. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

