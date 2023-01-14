Shooting in Mayflower blocks I-40 on-ramp, deputies say; no victim information given

Faulkner County deputies on Saturday were investigating a shooting in Mayflower near Interstate 40 that had blocked traffic on the westbound on-ramp, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies had secured the scene with Mayflower police, and they said they had no evidence to suggest that there was a wider threat to the public.

No information was given about the circumstances of the shooting or even its exact location, and no victim or suspect information was given. The release states that no further information would be given during the ongoing investigation.

A news release from iDriveArkansas stated that the Interstate 40 on-ramp from Exit 135 in Mayflower had been cleared as of 2:44 p.m. Saturday. The release reported that the incident had begun at about 12:30 p.m.