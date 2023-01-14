Sizzling start settles score for Marion

MARION -- Marion hit 11 of its first 12 shots from the floor Friday night, including its first seven, to coast to a 56-32 victory over Searcy at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion (14-6, 3-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the 5A-East Conference on the contributions of Donnie Cheers and Lindell Buckingham's game-high 13 points apiece. Jalen White added eight points to go along with five blocks.

Trentyn Mead paced Searcy (12-6, 2-1) with 10 points -- all in the fourth quarter -- while Isaiah Carlos and David Theobald scored five each.

"We've really been working our offense this week, and I thought you could see that tonight," Marion Coach David Clark said. "We have been getting by on defense most of this year, but we know how dangerous we can be if we get our offense going, and tonight was a good start with that."

A Cheers jumper sparked a 14-2 run to close the initial frame and Marion led 20-7 after eight minutes.

The Marion run continued into the second quarter as the Patriots scored 13 of the first 18 points, claiming a 33-14 lead on a pair of Anthony Wilson free throws with 28.5 seconds remaining. A White putback gave Marion a 35-16 advantage at halftime.

In the first two quarters, Marion made 16 of its 24 field goal attempts, while winning the rebounding battle 16-6.

The Patriots took their first 20-point lead on the first bucket of the third quarter when Kayden Nesbitt scored on a layup. Marion's lead reached 28 points (46-18) on a Buckingham dunk and three-point play with 1:44 left in the third. Marion led 46-21 after three.

Marion took a 29-point lead (53-24) on a White layup with 5:29 left, but Mead scored eight points down the stretch to get Searcy within the final tally.

"It feels like everything is coming together at the right time, now we just have to keep our continuity going," Clark said. "Our kids are working hard, and playing smart basketball, and they just want to be successful."

GIRLS

SEARCY 56, MARION 53

Searcy forced 26 Marion turnovers and led by as many as 16 points before holding on for a victory.

Searcy (10-7, 1-2) junior forward Sara McCain hit for a game-high 19 points, while London Flowers added 17, and Chip Johnson chipped in 11.

Senior Kiera Neal paced Marion (3-13, 0-3) with 16 points, while junior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson added 12, and Alyse Holliman scored 10.

Searcy forced seven Marion turnovers in the opening quarter, turning three directly into layups as the Lady Lions led 11-10 after eight minutes.

The visitors opened the second quarter on a 14-2 run to claim a 25-12 lead on a Flowers layup with 1:30 left in the half, and Searcy settled for a 27-16 advantage at the break.

Searcy was hot out of the third-quarter gates, scoring the first six points, and eight of the first 10, to push ahead 33-16 on a McCain layup. Searcy claimed its largest lead when a Johnson layup beat the third-quarter buzzer for a 45-29 advantage.

Marion committed 25 turnovers through the first three quarters, but the Lady Pats gave it up just once in the fourth quarter to spark a run. The Lady Pats scored the quarter's first five points, and whittled the Searcy advantage down to eight with 2:06 left on Neal's layup.

That set the stage for a personal Jackson 8-2 run featuring a pair of three-pointers, and a steal and layup that got Marion within 55-51 with 35.4 left.

Cadence Pettis split a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining, and Jackson's potential game-tying three-pointer was too strong off the back of the rim.