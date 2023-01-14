GOLF

Three Hogs in contention at Latin Amateur

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas golfers Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Julian Perico and Manuel Lozada all played well on Friday to emerge in the top five at the halfway point of the Latin American Amateur Championship.

Fernandez de Oliveira fired a 5-under 67 in a morning round at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, to reach second place at 9 under, one stroke behind Mexico’s Luis Carrera, a fifth-year senior at the University of Central Florida. Fernandez de Oliveira, a senior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, tied for second in the event, held at Caso de Campo, Dominican Republic, last year.

Perico, a fifth-year senior, shot a 6-under 66 to surge into third place at 8-under on the 7,316-yard layout designed by Tom Kite, which has hosted the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open since 2008. Perico’s 66 is tied for the lowest score of the tournament. The Peruviann has three top-10 finishes in the Latin Amateur, including fourth place in 2017 and ninth last year. Lozada, a redshirt sophomore, has carded back-to-back 69s to reach 6-under and tied for fifth, one stroke behind fourth-place Vicente Marzilio, a fellow Argentinian.

Arkansas senior Segundo Oliva Pinto posted a 2-over 74 on Friday and is at 2-over, tied for 42nd.

The 72-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

— Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Naturals announce Shields as manager

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that Tommy Shields will serve as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ manager for the 2023 season.

The 58-year-old Shields becomes the Naturals’ seventh manager since the team began in Northwest Arkansas in 2008. He served as the bench coach at Class AAA Omaha last season, and his last managerial position was in 2021 with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Class A-Advanced affiliate with the Washington Nationals.

He will be joined on the Naturals staff by pitching coach Larry Carter, hitting coach Andy LaRoche, assistant coach Kevin Kuntz, bench coach Christian Colon, athletic trainer Danny Accola, strength and conditioning coach CJ Mikkelsen and coordinator of clubhouse operations Danny Helmer. It’s a return to Northwest Arkansas for Carter, who served as the Naturals pitching coach from 2008-12 and was the Royals’ bullpen coach the last three seasons. Colon, Accola, Mikkelsen and Helmer were on the Naturals’ staff last year.

LaRoche was the hitting coach at Class A-Advanced Quad Cities last year and spent six years with four different teams in the majors. Kuntz was also at Quad Cities last year in a similar role.

The Naturals will open their 2023 season April 6 at home against the Midland RockHounds.

— Henry Apple

FOOTBALL

Little Rock Central’s Shelton resigns

George Shelton has resigned as the Little Rock Central head coach after two seasons.

One of the most storied programs in state history and winners of 31 state championships, the Tigers went 0-20 in two season under Shelton. His career record stands at 114-97-2 in 18 seasons with stops at Dumas, Warren, Central Arkansas Christian, Watson Chapel, Pine Bluff Dollarway and Augusta.

The Tigers have five winning seasons since their last state championship in 2004 and two in the 13 seasons since legendary coach Bernie Cox retired in 2009.

— Sam Lane