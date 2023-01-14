Super Quiz: “C” in Science

1. The hard central part of some fruit, such as apples, that contains the seeds.

2. The process by which water forms on windows when warm air changes into liquid.

3. A temperature scale on which water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.

4. Trees that have fruit called cones and leaves called needles.

5. A bright object in space that has a tail of gas and dust.

6. One of the four pointed conical teeth.

7. Something that consists of two or more substances mixed together.

8. One of several substances, such as sugar or starch, that provides the body with energy.

9. A severe storm in which the wind spins in a circle.

ANSWERS:

1. Core

2. Condensation

3. Celsius (formerly Centigrade)

4. Conifers

5. Comet

6. Cuspid or canine

7. Compound

8. Carbohydrate

9. Cyclone