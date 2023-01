Survivors dug from tornado’s debris

SELMA, Ala. -- Residents tried to salvage belongings and a rescue crew pulled survivors from a collapsed house Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama.

An Alabama search crew found five people unharmed but trapped in a storm shelter after a wall from the adjacent house fell onto it, Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber said. Someone inside had a phone and kept calling for help.

The National Weather Service, which was working to confirm the twisters, said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 in Georgia. Temperatures were forecast to plunge below freezing overnight in hard-hit areas of both states, where more than 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power at sundown.

The twister blamed for killing at least seven people in rural Autauga County left damage consistent with an EF3 tornado, which is just two steps below the most powerful category of twister. The tornado had winds of at least 136 mph, the weather service said.

Downtown Selma, about 40 miles to the southwest, also sustained severe damage before the worst of the weather moved across Georgia south of Atlanta.

At least 12 people were taken to hospitals, Ernie Baggett, Autauga County's emergency management director, said as crews cut through downed trees looking for survivors.

About 40 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, including several mobile homes that were launched into the air, he said.

In Selma, the City Council met on a sidewalk using lights from cellphones and declared a state of emergency.

A 5-year-old child riding in a vehicle was killed by a falling tree in central Georgia's Butts County, said Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director James Stallings. He said a parent who was driving suffered critical injuries.

Elsewhere, a state Department of Transportation worker was killed while responding to storm damage, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. He gave no further details.

Kemp surveyed some of the worst storm damage by helicopter. In some areas, he said, rescue teams had to dig into collapsed homes to free trapped survivors.

"We know people that were stranded in homes where literally the whole house collapsed, and they were under the crawl space," Kemp told reporters.

The governor said the storm inflicted damage statewide, with some of the worst around Troup County near the Georgia-Alabama line, where more than 100 homes were hit. At least 12 people were treated at a hospital in Spalding County, south of Atlanta, where the weather service confirmed at least two tornadoes struck.

The tornado that hit Selma cut a wide path through the downtown area. Brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling. Several people had serious injuries, Selma Mayor James Perkins said, but no deaths were reported.

Workers in Selma used heavy machinery to scoop up splintered wooden framing and mangled siding Friday as utility poles leaned and power lines sagged in the street.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visited the city and pledged to ask President Joe Biden to expedite a major disaster declaration to get aid flowing. Officials said federal assistance will be critical for communities such as Selma, where nearly 30% of the city's 18,000 residents live in poverty.

Located about 50 miles west of Montgomery, Selma was a flash point of the civil-rights movement March 7, 1965, when state troopers attacked Black people who marched for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Three factors -- a natural La Nina weather cycle, warming of the Gulf of Mexico likely related to climate change and a decades-long eastward shift of tornado activity -- combined to make Thursday's unusual tornado outbreak, said Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University who studies tornado trends.

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon Johnson, Russ Bynum, Sara Brumfield, Seth Borenstein and Butch Dill of The Associated Press.

This image taken with a drone shows tornado damage, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Selma, Ala. (DroneBase via AP)



Taylor Jordan helps hang a tarp on his sister’s tornado-damaged home Friday in Marbury in Alabama’s hard-hit Autauga County. Rescuers raced to find survivors in the aftermath of a powerful storm system that killed at least nine people in Alabama and Georgia, including seven people in Autauga County. More photos at arkansasonline.com/114storms23/. (AP/The Montgomery Advertiser/Jake Crandall)







