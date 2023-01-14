The world in brief: Burmese air strikes target ethnic group





Burmese airstrikes target ethnic group

BANGKOK -- Airstrikes by Burma's military on two villages inhabited largely by ethnic Karen killed five civilians, including a mother and her 2-year-old daughter, and destroyed two churches, two relief organizations said Friday.

The dead from the air strikes Thursday also included the pastor of a Baptist church, a Catholic deacon and a church layman, according to the Karen Women's Organization and the Free Burma Rangers. Another woman and her child were wounded in a second village, they said.

The Karen, who live largely in the eastern part of Burma, are one of the most established ethnic minority rebel forces and have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from the central government.

The National Unity Government, a group that calls itself the country's legitimate government, said in a statement this week since the army takeover, "460 innocent civilians, mostly children, have lost their lives due to [the military's] repeated air strikes."

Suspect charged in Abe assassination

TOKYO -- Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after Abe was shot with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. Yamagami then underwent a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which prosecutors said showed he is fit to stand trial.

Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law, according to the Nara District Court.

Police have said Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated.

One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press Thursday that Yamagami will have to take responsibility for the serious consequences of his alleged actions and his defense lawyers will do their best to reduce his sentence.

No date is set for the trial, which is expected to have a panel of civil jurors in addition to the usual bench judges, as is typical in murder cases and other serious criminal trials in Japan. There are no pretrial hearings in Japan and defendants generally undergo trials.

Because of the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, Furukawa said.

Police are also reportedly considering adding several other allegations, including producing weapons, violating the explosives control law and causing damage to buildings.

Standoff ongoing at German mine site

LUETZERATH, Germany -- German police continued Friday clearing a village that is due to be demolished to accommodate the expansion of a coal mine, with activists still holed up in one building, in tree houses and a tunnel.

Ahead of a demonstration to be held nearby today, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg visited the village of Luetzerath and took a look at the neighboring Garzweiler open coal mine.

The operation to evict climate activists holed up in the village kicked off Wednesday, with no major violence.

Police started clearing the last occupied building Friday, and police said that some other activists would then have to be taken down from tree houses, German news agency dpa reported.

Regional Police Chief Dirk Weinspach said he didn't believe there was any acute danger to two activists in a tunnel, dpa reported. He said specialized rescuers would have to bring them out.

Environmentalists say bulldozing the village to expand the Garzweiler mine would result in huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions. The government and utility company RWE argue the coal is needed to ensure Germany's energy security.

The regional and national governments reached a deal with RWE last year allowing it to destroy the village in return for ending coal use by 2030.

Presidential vote starts in Czech Republic

PRAGUE -- Czechs have started voting for a new president, with populist billionaire Andrej Babis leading a field of eight candidates in a two-day election to succeed Milos Zeman in the ceremonial post.

If no candidate achieves a majority, as polls have indicated, the top two finishers will face each other in a runoff in two weeks.

A court in Prague acquitted Babis, 68, Monday of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving EU subsidies. The prosecution still can appeal.

Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel, 61, a former chairman of NATO's military committee, and former university rector and economist Danuse Nerudova, 44, are Babis' main challengers.

The two political newcomers fully endorsed the country's military and humanitarian support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia and see the Czech Republic's future linked to membership in the EU and NATO.

Polls indicate that none of the remaining candidates is likely to make the runoff.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, led by police officers, enters a police station in Nara, western Japan, on Jan. 10, 2023. Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)



A man casts his vote at a polling station during the first round of presidential election Friday in Pruhonice, Czech Republic. (AP/Petr David Josek)





