The nation in brief: Biden sets State of Union speech Feb. 7

Biden sets State of Union speech Feb. 7

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Feb. 7.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., officially invited Biden in a letter Friday, part of a constitutionally mandated process that brings the president to Capitol Hill each year.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy, a California Republican, wrote in his letter. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground and to debate their priorities.” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was “grateful for and accepts” the invitation, adding that the president will use his speech to lay out how he hopes to work in a bipartisan way during the coming year.

“He looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe and bring the country together,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden has said he will make a decision on whether to seek a second term by early February, which gives him the opportunity to use the State of the Union speech to make his case for reelection.

Bannon lawyers’ exit stalls fraud case

NEW YORK — Steve Bannon’s lawyers want out of his border-wall fraud case, telling a judge that he is unwilling to speak with them directly and that they have “irreconcilable” differences about how to proceed.

Bannon, a conservative commentator and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has until a Feb. 28 hearing to find new counsel, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said Thursday. His current lawyers, David Schoen and John Mitchell, must stay on the case until then, the judge said.

Bannon, 69, has pleaded innocent to duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the southern U.S. border. The case, brought by New York prosecutors in November, is a state-level version of a federal case cut short in 2021 by a presidential pardon.

Bannon is charged with money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges related to the “We Build the Wall” campaign. No trial date has been set, and Merchan questioned whether the lawyer dispute was a delay tactic. The case is effectively on hold while Bannon hires new lawyers and they get up to speed.

In another case, Bannon was convicted in July of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was sentenced in October to four months in jail, but remains free while he appeals.

177 more Cubans off Florida sent back

MIAMI — The Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea off Florida to the island on Thursday, while about two dozen Haitians swam ashore in Miami.

The Cuban migrants were intercepted separately off the coast this month, according to the Coast Guard. They were repatriated by two Coast Guard cutters.

Twenty-five Haitians who had traveled by sailboat from Port-de-Paix, Haiti, swam ashore at Virginia Key, a small island just southeast of Miami, and were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agency spokesman Michael Selva said.

Good Samaritans helped some of the migrants ashore with small boats and jet skis, he said.

Dozens more migrants still aboard the sailboat were being processed by federal officials at sea, which typically means they are returned to their home countries.

N.Y. man pleads guilty to hate crime

NEW YORK — A New York man has pleaded guilty to a hate-crime manslaughter charge for beating a Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans to earn money.

Jarrod Powell, 51, is expected to get a 22-year prison sentence for the 2021 death of Yao Pan Ma. The killing drew national attention as part of a rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York and around the country.

“This unprovoked attack took the life of Yao Pan Ma and took away a sense of security for so many,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.

Ma was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked and stomped in the head on an East Harlem street on April 23, 2021, authorities said. His attacker fled and left him unconscious; a bus driver flagged down an ambulance.

Ma, 61, suffered a traumatic brain injury and never regained consciousness. He died from his injuries eight months later.

In pleading guilty, Powell acknowledged that he targeted Ma because he was Asian, according to Bragg’s office. Ma’s loved ones approved of the plea agreement, family spokesperson Karlin Chan said. “While this will not bring back Mr. Yao Pan Ma, it is a significant sentence that we can accept.”