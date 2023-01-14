Three people dead in traffic accidents





Three people died and four more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports written by the Arkansas State Police.

Jamon Maga, 46, of Mena died about 8:25 p.m. Thursday when the 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving on Arkansas 8 near Mena left the road and hit a ditch, overturning.

An unnamed minor who was a passenger on the motorcycle was hurt in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A man who remained unidentified Friday died in a fiery wreck at 8:27 p.m. Thursday after he lost control of his Kia, which left the roadway on Interstate 40 in Maumelle and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

A minor who was not named by police died about 11:45 a.m. Friday after a vehicle towing a trailer on Arkansas 109 near Scranton lost its cargo, which landed on the vehicle in which the child was riding.

None of the vehicles involved in the wreck were identified in the report.

Two other people in the vehicle with the deceased -- driver Cameron McKittrick, 22, of Clarksville, and passenger Tracie Barger, 21, of Scranton -- were hurt in the crash, as was Keith Gaynor, 33, of Jacksonville, who was driving the vehicle with the trailer.

State troopers investigating each of the three wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



