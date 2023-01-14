Tools & Toys: Hanging Window Plant Shelf and Mon Verre Monogrammed Salome Wine Glass





Hanging Window Plant Shelf

What's to love: Easily adds more space for plants in windows.

What does it do: The clear cast acrylic shelves by Beautiful Views are available in a variety of configurations including with two, three or four shelves with several mounting options to work with various types of windows. They are made in the USA and arrive pre-assembled and ready to hang. The shelves are 3/16 inch thick and are 20 inches long by 6 inches deep. Shelves can be adjusted to various heights with each shelf holding up to 10 pounds. A clear acrylic bar helps keep pots secure on the shelf. Prices start at $74. Visit beautifulviews.net for more information.

■ ■ ■

Mon Verre Salome Wine Glass

What's to love: Made of crystal re-enforced with titanium which makes these stemmed wine glasses more durable and scratch resistant than ordinary glass.

What does it do: The glasses, made in the Czech Republic, have a modern silhouette with a flat bottom allowing more room for the wine to aerate, says the company. Perfect for wedding gifts or other special occasions, the glasses can be engraved with up to three letters. A single glass, which comes in a satin bag, sells for $59.39. For more information visit monverre.com.au.



