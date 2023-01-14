Traffic jams more common in 2022, firm finds; Chicago has the worst

Drivers in many U.S. cities were stuck in traffic far longer in 2022 than the year before, with time savings tied to the pandemic dissipating but not disappearing in commutes around the country, according to data from transportation analytics firm INRIX.

Chicago-area drivers had the most hours wasted while sitting in congestion last year, with the average driver losing 155 hours to traffic — a jump of about 50% compared with 2021, according to INRIX’s global traffic scorecard released this week

Boston and San Diego saw delays per driver increase by about 70% in 2022. The tally of wasted time was up 89% in the Washington region, including Maryland and Virginia, soaring from 44 hours of delays in 2021 to 83 hours in 2022.

Circumstances varied among cities, said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, but work-from-home policies established to reduce coronavirus transmission led to stark drop-offs in driving during earlier stages of the pandemic.

“D.C. and San Francisco actually saw huge decreases in traffic, more so than some other major areas,” Pishue said. “A lot of it came back last year. But it’s still below pre-covid levels.” In Seattle, Baltimore, Providence, R.I., and Washington, average time stuck in traffic is down by a third or more compared with before the pandemic, according to INRIX. Congestion delays in Chicago are up 7%, while Miami’s delays were up 30%.