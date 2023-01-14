Trump’s firm fined $1.6M for tax crimes





NEW YORK -- A New York state judge fined Donald Trump's company $1.6 million Friday -- the maximum allowed by law -- after its December conviction on tax crimes carried out by two of its longtime executives.

A fine was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization after its conviction for 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

State Supreme Court Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave the company 14 days to pay. A person convicted of the same crimes would have faced years in prison.

The former president was not on trial and denied any knowledge that a small group of executives were evading taxes on extras including rent-free apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition. Prosecutors said such items were part of what they dubbed the Trump Organization's "deluxe executive compensation package."

"The sheer magnitude of this fraud merits the largest financial sanction authorized by law," Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said at the company's sentencing.

"To avoid detection, they simply falsified the records," Steinglass said. "This conduct can only be described as egregious." He also noted that although the maximum fines may have limited impact on the corporation, "this court should nonetheless impose such fines."

The company denied wrongdoing.

The Trump Organization's lawyers sought a smaller penalty Friday, pinning the blame on an outside accounting firm, Mazars USA, which they said should have halted the wrongdoing. They also blamed Allen Weisselberg, who they say carried out the scheme without intending to benefit the Trump Organization.

"These are arguments that were made throughout the trial," Merchan said about the defense's contention that Mazars and Weisselberg were to blame. "This is not what the evidence has shown, and it is certainly not what the jury found."

Trump Organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said in a statement Friday that the verdict would be appealed.

"These politically motivated prosecutors will stop at nothing to get President Trump and continue the never ending witch-hunt which began the day he announced his presidency," read a statement from the company released after the fine was announced.

Neither the former president nor his children, who helped run the Trump Organization, were in the courtroom.

While the fines -- less than the cost of a Trump Tower apartment -- aren't big enough to impact the company's operations or future, the conviction is a black mark on the Republican's reputation as a savvy businessman as he mounts a campaign to regain the White House.

Outside the courtroom, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, said he wished the law had allowed for a more serious penalty.

"I want to be very clear: We don't think that is enough," he said. "Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic and egregious fraud."

Besides the company, only one executive was charged in the case: Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty last summer to evading taxes on $1.7 million in compensation. The former chief financial officer was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail.

SPECIAL PERKS

The criminal case involved financial practices and pay arrangements that the company halted when Trump was elected president in 2016.

Over his years as the company's chief financial officer, Weisselberg received a rent-free apartment in a Trump-branded building in Manhattan with a view of the Hudson River. He and his wife drove Mercedes-Benz cars, leased by the company. When his grandchildren went to an exclusive private school, Trump paid their tuition. A handful of other executives received similar perks.

When called to testify against the Trump Organization at trial, Weisselberg said he didn't pay taxes on that compensation, and that he and a company vice president conspired to hide the perks by having the company issue falsified W-2 forms.

Steinglass told jurors that Trump had a role, showing them a lease that the Republican signed himself for Weisselberg's apartment.

"Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud," Steinglass argued.

Weisselberg also attempted to take responsibility on the witness stand, saying nobody in the Trump family knew what he was doing. He choked up as he told jurors, "It was my own personal greed that led to this."

At the trial, Trump Organization lawyers repeated the mantra "Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg." In its statement Friday, the company took a different tone.

"Allen Weisselberg is a victim," it said. "He was threatened, intimidated and terrorized. He was given a choice of pleading guilty and serving 90 days in prison or serving the rest of his life in jail -- all of this over a corporate car and standard employee benefits."

A jury convicted the company of tax fraud Dec. 6.

The Trump Organization was charged through two corporate entities: The Trump Corporation, which was fined $810,000; and Trump Payroll Corporation, which was fined $800,000.

Those fines "constitute a fraction of the revenue" generated by Trump's real estate empire, Steinglass said in court. It could face more trouble outside court from reputational damage, such as difficulty finding new deals and business partners.

"We all know that these corporations won't go to jail as Allen Weisselberg has," Steinglass said. "The only way to deter such conduct is to make it as expensive as possible."

In recent days, the Trump Organization parted ways with Weisselberg, according to people with knowledge of the matter, ending a half-century of his work for the Trump family.

Yet the company was careful not to turn its back on him. It paid Weisselberg his bonus for last year, as well as a severance package, the people with knowledge of the matter said.

CHAPTER CLOSED

The Trump Organization's sentencing doesn't end Trump's battle with Bragg, who said the sentencing "closes this important chapter of our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses. We now move onto the next chapter."

Prosecutors continue to scrutinize the former president's role in the payment of hush money to an adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They are also still conducting a broader examination of Trump's business practices -- and whether he fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.

Bragg said the company's punishment was "not enough" and said state laws for corporate tax fraud should carry harsher penalties.

The district attorney, in office for a little more than a year, inherited the Trump Organization case and the investigation into the former president from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr.

At the same time, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging they misled banks and others about the value of its many assets, including golf courses and skyscrapers -- a practice she dubbed the "art of the steal."

James, a Democrat, is asking a court to ban Trump and his three eldest children from running any New York-based company and is seeking to fine them at least $250 million. A judge has set an October trial date and appointed a monitor for the company while the case is pending.

Trump faces several other legal challenges as he ramps up his presidential campaign.

A special grand jury in Atlanta has investigated whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Last month, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump's role in sparking the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI is also investigating Trump's storage of classified documents.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press, by Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times and by Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the penalty should have been more serious. "Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus systemic and egregious fraud," Bragg said.






