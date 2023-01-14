NEWS IN BRIEF: Tyson Foods names new general counsel

Tyson Foods names

new general counsel

Tyson Foods Inc. has appointed Adam Deckinger as general counsel and secretary, the company said late Thursday.

The change is effective immediately. Deckinger will report to Donnie King, the Springdale-based company's president and CEO, according to a release.

Deckinger has been with Tyson Foods since 2018, and his roles with the company included litigation, regulatory enforcement and compliance, and oversight of mergers and acquisitions, as well as other duties. He takes over for Amy Tu, chief legal officer and secretary, who was named president, international and chief administrative officer in September.

"Adam is a proven leader and true partner to the business who has helped the company navigate through some of the most significant issues and risks we've faced in recent years, and I am confident that he will help to build our future as OneTyson," King said in the release.

Deckinger worked for The Boeing Co. in global litigation and in private practice before coming to work for Tyson Foods.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. closed at $64.98, up 15 cents, or less than 1%, in trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $59.38 and as high as $100.72 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

COO at Car-Mart

shifts to new post

The chief operating officer of America's Car-Mart Inc. is changing roles, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Leon L. Walthall will now serve as senior vice president of field operations and will no longer act as America's Car-Mart's COO. In his new post, Walthall will focus on customer experience, sales growth and operational consistency across the company's dealerships, according to the filing.

Walthall will report to Douglas W. Campbell Jr., president of America's Car-Mart, who joined the company in September from Avis Budget Group Inc. Walthall will now also be responsible for the company's collection efforts, according to the filing.

Walthall has been with Rogers-based America's Car-Mart since 1989 and took over as COO in September 2019.

The company operates 154 dealerships in 12 states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Shares of America's Car-Mart Inc. closed at $78.40, down 39 cents, or less than 1%, in trading Friday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $52.24 and as high as $127.05 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

State index finishes

week on a high note

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 819.33, up 5.82.

Top performers Friday included Dillard's Inc., up 2.2%; and Murphy USA Inc., up 1.5%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. was down 1.6%. Nine stocks on the index gained ground Friday, while four declined.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.