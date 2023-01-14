Sections
UALR men at Eastern Illinois

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lantz Arena, Charleston, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 5-13, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 6-12, 2-3

SERIES Series tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.5

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;5.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.4;2.3

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.8;1.6

F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.;1.5;0.5

COACH Darrell Walker (56-78 in fifth season at UALR, 102-96 in seventh season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kinyon Hodges, 6-2, Jr.;12.8;3.4

G Caleb Donaldson, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;1.9

F Sincere Malone, 6-8, Fr.;6.8;3.9

C Kyle Thomas, 6-10, Fr.;5.6;3.3

G Dan Luers, 6-5, So.;5.1;2.6

COACH Marty Simmons (11-38 in second season at Eastern Illinois, 293-286 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Eastern Ill.

72.1;Points for;67.3

78.2;Points against;69.4

-2.7;Rebound margin;-5.1

+0.8;Turnover margin;+2.7

42.3;FG pct.;43.0

32.6;3-pt. pct.;30.0

71.1;FT pct.;63.1

CHALK TALK UALR has not played Eastern Illinois since the teams split a home-and-home series in 1977. ... DeAntoni Gordon's career-high 20 points Thursday made him the fourth Trojan to score at least 20 in a game this season. ... UALR is winless in 11 road games this season. ... Eastern Illinois' 92-83 win at Iowa in December was the largest men's college basketball upset in the past 30 years. The Hawkeyes entered as a 31 1.2-point favorite.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

