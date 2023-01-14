UALR men at Eastern Illinois
WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Lantz Arena, Charleston, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 5-13, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 6-12, 2-3
SERIES Series tied 1-1
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.8;9.5
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;5.6
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.4;2.3
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.8;1.6
F Ante Beljan, 6-8, Fr.;1.5;0.5
COACH Darrell Walker (56-78 in fifth season at UALR, 102-96 in seventh season overall)
Eastern Illinois
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Kinyon Hodges, 6-2, Jr.;12.8;3.4
G Caleb Donaldson, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;1.9
F Sincere Malone, 6-8, Fr.;6.8;3.9
C Kyle Thomas, 6-10, Fr.;5.6;3.3
G Dan Luers, 6-5, So.;5.1;2.6
COACH Marty Simmons (11-38 in second season at Eastern Illinois, 293-286 in 19th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Eastern Ill.
72.1;Points for;67.3
78.2;Points against;69.4
-2.7;Rebound margin;-5.1
+0.8;Turnover margin;+2.7
42.3;FG pct.;43.0
32.6;3-pt. pct.;30.0
71.1;FT pct.;63.1
CHALK TALK UALR has not played Eastern Illinois since the teams split a home-and-home series in 1977. ... DeAntoni Gordon's career-high 20 points Thursday made him the fourth Trojan to score at least 20 in a game this season. ... UALR is winless in 11 road games this season. ... Eastern Illinois' 92-83 win at Iowa in December was the largest men's college basketball upset in the past 30 years. The Hawkeyes entered as a 31 1.2-point favorite.
-- Mitchell Gladstone