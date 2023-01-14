UALR women at Eastern Illinois

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Lantz Arena, Charleston, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 8-8, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 13-3, 5-0

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;17.0;4.8

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;2.8

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.8;6.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.8;6.4

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.2;2.6

COACH Joe Foley (385-222 in 20th season at UALR, 841-303 in 36th season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lariah Washington, 5-9, Sr.;19.3;4.4

C Mary McGlone, 6-3, So.;11.8;7.1

G Miah Monahan, 5-8, So.;8.9;3.4

F Taris Thornton, 6-0, S0.;7.7;2.9

G Lyric Johnson, 5-9, Fr.;3.6;4.4

COACH Matt Bollant (73-88 in sixth season at Eastern Illinois, 416-237 in 20th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Eastern Illinois

50.6;Points for;72.1

55.4;Points against;64.0

-5.4;Rebound margin;+2.9

+3.3;Turnover margin;+1.9

36.5;FG pct.;44.8

16.7;3-pt. pct.;30.9

63.1;FT pct.;73.1

CHALK TALK The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. ... UALR enters with the 20th-ranked scoring defense in the nation, allowing 55.4 points per game. ... This is the second time Eastern Illinois has started a season 5-0 in Ohio Valley play.

-- Mitchell Gladstone