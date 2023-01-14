UAM alumni to host dinner

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Ag Alumni Society will host its 2023 Ag Alumni Scholarship and Auction Dinner from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the McGehee Men's Club at McGehee. The venue is being changed this year to handle the expected turnout.

Last year, the dinner surprised everyone when it sold out. The turnout maxed out the facility's seating capacity, which was held at an outdoor venue, The Ridge on Wilson Mill at Monticello.

While it was covered, the sides of the facility were open to the weather elements. With this year's dinner being held in January, UAM Ag Alumni Society Secretary Chris Bryant said an indoor covered facility was a necessity.

The primary reason for holding the 2023 Ag Alumni Scholarship Dinner in January as opposed to April is to accommodate the row crop farmers who are normally in the middle of planting season in April.

Last year, the UAM Ag Alumni Society planted the seeds for annual get-togethers of UAM's agriculture alumni with the Inaugural Aggie Comeback weekend. The special homecoming for UAM Ag Alumni and friends has grown like wild weeds.

The UAM Aggie Comeback weekend was so successful that the UAM Ag Alumni Society is hosting multiple events this year.

In addition to the dinner Jan. 21, there will be a Row Crop Symposium that day from 9 a.m. to noon at the newly renovated UAM Agriculture Building's auditorium. Speakers include University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professors Hunter Biram, who will discuss the "Market Outlook for Row Crops and Risk Management Strategies;" Brian Deaton, who will present on "Hedging and Marketing Plans;" and Kishan Mahmud, who will present on "Soil Health and Soil Microbiology."

"In 2022 we maxed out our venue with about 140 people, and we're really looking to keep growing this thing every year," said Bryant. "We are shooting for a goal of 200 sold tickets," said Bryant.

"By holding the dinner in McGehee Men's Club, not only is the event allowed to grow due to size of the venue," said Bryant, "its tenants will be fully enclosed and offer suitable parking."

"Money raised from the event will go toward the Dr. Kelly J. Bryant Memorial Scholarship," Bryant said. "The money will go toward an endowment to help students with finances or equipment. Whatever we see that the need is that year."

Bryant said the money goes toward scholarships or the advancement of the agriculture program at UAM.

Bryant said the dinner will have the same kind of agenda as last year.

"It's a steak dinner, $40 a ticket, all the trimmings, dessert," he said.

He said there will be introduction of new UAM agriculture professors, and a review of where the agriculture program is now and heading for the future. The night ends with a silent and live auction.

For dinner tickets or details, contact the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at (870) 460-1052 or davisln@uamont.edu.

In the spring, the UAM agriculture program will host more events. The UAM Stampede Rodeo will be held April 6-8. The UAM Field Day/ Cattle Production Auction will be held April 22 at the UAM Agriculture Building auditorium.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offer all of their programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.

Lon Tegels is with the University of Arkansas at Monticello.