UC men’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas men at Liberty

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Vines Center, Lynchburg, Va.

RECORDS UCA 6-12, 1-4 ASUN; Liberty 13-5, 4-1

SERIES Liberty leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.6

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.3;4.8

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;6.6;3.0

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.7;3.4

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.6;5.8

COACH Anthony Boone (30-65 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Liberty

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Colin Porter, 5-9, Fr.;6.2;2.3

G Darius McGhee, 5-9, Sr.;20.8;2.9

G Joseph Venzant, 6-3, So.;4.8;5.2

F Kyle Rode, 6-7, Sr.;9.3;3.4

F Blake Preston, 6-9, Sr.;5.7;4.1

COACH Ritchie McKay (212-109 in 10th season at Liberty, 377-267 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Liberty

73.8;Points for;74.9

81.3;Points against;58.5

-1.4;Rebound margin;+2.2

-2.0;Turnover margin;+0.6

41.6;FG pct.;47.6

33.2;3-pt. pct.;39.7

74.0;FT pct.;73.0

CHALK TALK UCA's Camren Hunter scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Bears to their first ASUN win Thursday. ... Liberty's leading scorer, Darius McGheem scored 34 points to win in Conway in last season's lone meeting. ... The Flames are No. 2 in the nation in made three-pointers per game (11.8). ... Liberty leads the ASUN in seven offensive categories.

-- Sam Lane