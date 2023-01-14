UC men’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas men at Liberty
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Vines Center, Lynchburg, Va.
RECORDS UCA 6-12, 1-4 ASUN; Liberty 13-5, 4-1
SERIES Liberty leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.4;5.6
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.3;4.8
G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;6.6;3.0
F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.7;3.4
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.6;5.8
COACH Anthony Boone (30-65 in fourth season at UCA and overall)
Liberty
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Colin Porter, 5-9, Fr.;6.2;2.3
G Darius McGhee, 5-9, Sr.;20.8;2.9
G Joseph Venzant, 6-3, So.;4.8;5.2
F Kyle Rode, 6-7, Sr.;9.3;3.4
F Blake Preston, 6-9, Sr.;5.7;4.1
COACH Ritchie McKay (212-109 in 10th season at Liberty, 377-267 in 21st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Liberty
73.8;Points for;74.9
81.3;Points against;58.5
-1.4;Rebound margin;+2.2
-2.0;Turnover margin;+0.6
41.6;FG pct.;47.6
33.2;3-pt. pct.;39.7
74.0;FT pct.;73.0
CHALK TALK UCA's Camren Hunter scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Bears to their first ASUN win Thursday. ... Liberty's leading scorer, Darius McGheem scored 34 points to win in Conway in last season's lone meeting. ... The Flames are No. 2 in the nation in made three-pointers per game (11.8). ... Liberty leads the ASUN in seven offensive categories.
-- Sam Lane