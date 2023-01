UCA women’s basketball capsule

Central Arkansas women at Florida Gulf Coast

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE J. Ollie Edmunds Center, DeLand, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 6-9, 1-3 ASUN; FGCU 16-2, 4-0

SERIES Florida Gulf coast leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.3;3.2

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;5.7;1.5

G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr.;11.6;3.9

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.7;6.0

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;9.1;8.2

COACH Sandra Rushing (173-117 in 10th season at UCA, 576-373 in 33rd season overall)

Florida Gulf Coast

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Tishara Morehouse, 5-3, Sr.;16.1;4.0

G Emma List, 5-10, Gr.-Sr.;4.8;3.6

G Alyza Winston, 5-8, Jr.;14.2;2.8

G Sha Carter, 6-0, Sr.;10.8;4.3

G Sophia Stiles, 5-9, Gr.-Sr.;6.8;5.2

COACH Lynn Bria (232-178 in 13th season at Stetson, 385-391 in 26th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;FGCU

52.9;Points for;75.6

59.9;Points against;59.5

-1.3;Rebound margin;-1.9

+0.5;Turnover margin;+4.6

36.6;FG pct.;46.2

20.3;3-pt. pct.;36.0

65.5;FT pct.;70.3

CHALK TALK With Kayla Mitchell and Parris Atkins absent from Thursday's game against Stetson, Kinley Fisher tied a career-high with 14 points. ... FGCU has the No. 44 offense in the nation, averaging 75.6 points per game. ... The Eagles average the second-most three-point attempts (29.8) in the nation. ... Tishara Morehouse scored a game-high 19 points in the first meeting between these two.

-- Sam Lane