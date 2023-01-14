Young QBs make debuts in playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence feels as if he's been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November.

It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

Lawrence easily could have panicked or even packed it in. Instead, he and the Jaguars picked it up and won six of seven down the stretch, clinching the AFC South and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Now Lawrence will make his official postseason debut when the Jaguars (9-8) host fellow playoff newcomer Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) in a wild-card game tonight.

It could be the first of many postseason trips for two of the NFL's youngest rising stars.

"When you're in this position and you're playing guys like that, that means you're playing the best teams, and that's where you want to be at this time of the year," Lawrence said. "It's not necessarily I'm looking forward to playing against those guys. I'm excited for the opportunity that our team has to go play these teams that are really good teams that have great quarterbacks, too."

At 23, Lawrence is the youngest quarterback in this year's playoff field and will become the fourth-youngest No. 1 overall pick to start a playoff game in his first two seasons.

He has been everything the Jaguars expected -- and more, really -- since they chose him with the top pick in 2021. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He more than doubled his touchdown passes from his rookie year and cut down his interceptions by more than half.

"You want him to have these moments," Coach Doug Pederson said. "That's the winning culture we're trying to build here and establish. We want to be here in the conversation at the end of the season, have the team playing in these meaningful games, and that's credit to the quarterback.

"He's the leader of your team and franchise, and these are all games that will continue to prepare and teach Trevor how important they are."

This matchup could be the first of many featuring Lawrence and the 24-year-old Herbert, two guys recognized as much for their flowing locks as their flawless passes. For now, it's merely "Hair Bowl II," a rematch from Week 3, which Jacksonville won 38-10 in Los Angeles.

Herbert (ribs) was banged up for that one. But he's been solid otherwise and led the Chargers to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

He has completed 68.2% of passes for 4,739 yards, with 25 TDs and 10 INTs. He joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with at least 25 TD passes in each of their first three seasons.

"He is a big-time player," Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "Usually, those guys shine brightest in the big lights. I think he will be fine. Again, our message is that it is a big game, you're not going to hide that, but don't make it bigger than it is.

"You don't have to do anything different than what you have done up to this point. Just go out and play football."

Chargers at Jaguars

7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chargers by 21/2

SERIES Chargers lead 9-4; Jaguars won at Chargers 38-10 on Sept. 25

LAST WEEK Chargers lost at Broncos 31-28; Jaguars beat Titans 20-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(30) 89.6RUSH124.5 (14)

(3) 269.6PASS232.9 (10)

(9) 359.3YARDS357.4 (10)

(13) 23.0POINTS23.8 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(28) 145.8RUSH114.8 (12)

(7) 200.4PASS238.5 (28)

(20) 346.1YARDS353.3 (24)

(T21) 22.6POINTS20.6 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers and Jaguars are entering the playoffs on different paths. Los Angeles will be without star WR Mike Williams, who strained his back in the Chargers' regular-season finale last week at Denver. Jacksonville won their first AFC South title since 2017 with a win over Tennessee last week. The Chargers and Jaguars have never met in the postseason. They've only been in the playoffs at the same time once before, in 2007. They lost to undefeated New England in consecutive weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert jokes with reporters during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

