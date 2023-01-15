4-star Shamar Easter locked in with Hogs after visit

The first prospect to commit to Arkansas' 2023 class reconfirmed his pledge after visiting Fayetteville on Sunday.

Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter posted Twitter a graphic with himself and Arkansas coach Sam Pittman that said he was "100% Locked In."

Easter, 6-5 and 225 pounds, committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and Kansas on Aug. 23, 2021.

He made an official visit to South Carolina on Dec. 17-18 after former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains took the offensive coordinator job for the Gamecocks.

Newly hired Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner visited Easter on Dec. 15 along with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Easter plans to sign with the Razorbacks on Feb. 1.