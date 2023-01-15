Airbus tests new landing technology

Airbus is exploring the next level of cockpit automation, testing a system that would provide advanced assistance from alerts on the ground to emergency diversions at cruising altitude should the crew be incapacitated.

The technology, called DragonFly, is designed to let planes perform an automated landing even in difficult weather conditions or low visibility while communicating with air traffic control as well as the airline's operations team.

Airbus is testing the system, which also provides taxi assistance, on an A350. Its most advanced model has been equipped with cameras, sensors, and computer vision algorithms, the company said.

Airbus says the goal is to eventually let the technology land an aircraft at any airport in the world, regardless of whether the facility has the equipment currently needed for automatic landing.

Automation has become a common feature in modern commercial aircraft, allowing the pilots to hand off many tasks to the computer system, particularly at cruising altitude. Some airlines and regulators are pushing to have just one pilot in the cockpit of passenger jets.