Balmy duck hunt

HUMNOKE -- Who could have thought that a duck hunting dunking in January would feel so good?

It happened Wednesday while I was hunting in flooded timber between Humnoke and Stuttgart with Dr. Bill Henry of Little Rock, Dr. Ty Henry of Little Rock, and Kyler Nielsen of Jonesboro. The temperature at dawn was 61 degrees, but I wore heavy neoprene waders and a heavy Browning parka. My one concession to the weather is that I only wore thin base layers underneath.

The doctors Henry warned me about overdressing as we enjoyed coffee before the hunt. However, the discussion devolved into an intergenerational trolling match about hunting fashion. Ty Henry is very fond of his Sitka Gear ensemble. He can accessorize it for any weather. He can pare it down to sheer base layers for warm weather or he can accessorize up for warmth. Even for the coldest weather, Sitka gear is light and loose.

Bill Henry is more traditional, and he scoffed at his son's dedication to fashion.

I listened to their sparring with some amusement and, admittedly, with a fair amount of envy. I would style in Sitka gear, but my duck hunting togs have served me well for a long time, and they will for a long time to come.

Finally, it was time to head for the boat. The water in Henry's 240-acre wood was higher than I've seen it, almost flush with the dock. The four of us crammed into the boat and eased out through trails marked with so many reflective markers that it looked like an airport.

"One of the other guys in the club put most of that stuff out here," Bill Henry said. "We laugh at him because we've all been here for so long that we know the place inside and out. It would be really hard for us to get lost, but I'll say this. When it gets foggy, I'm sure glad those reflectors are here."

We reached our hole and placed a spread of decoys in front of a wall of brush. Then we sat and waited. The wait was very pleasant thanks to the Alps OutdoorZ Deluxe Wetland Seat. This is a far cry from the Northern Flight Marsh Stool that duck hunters have used for decades. It's a cushion on a metal stem that jams into the mud and anchors with two big, extending claws. You kind of perch on it. It's not particularly comfortable and not really stable, but it's better than standing.

The Alps seat follows the same basic concept, but it has a triangular hammock and a high back on an aluminum stem and three extending claws. It stays upright, and you can sit in it quite comfortably.

"You'll be shelling out $150 for one before this day is done," Bill Henry said.

With the four of us ensconced in our cozy marsh seats, mallards called from the water all around us. This excited us and portended a high probability of an early limit.

Fifteen minutes before shooting time, several small groups of mallards and wood ducks landed in the hole. They didn't stay long, but the air traffic was pretty congested at shooting time. We killed two drake mallards immediately, but it was a small toll on the number of birds that actually scanned our hole. They simply would not work. They turned to our calls and circled the hole a few times, but they always veered away. A fair number landed out of range, but the overwhelming majority landed about 250 yards to the southwest.

Leaving the decoys, we withdrew about 125 yards to the southwest. The doctors Henry persuaded prodigious numbers of ducks to inspect our hole from a safe distance above, but they absolutely refused to work the hole. As before, most of them drifted a safe distance to the west and southwest.

"I can't hold them," Ty Henry said. "If they get out too far, they see a thousand ducks sitting on the water over there, and we can't compete with that."

Even so, a few came to treetop level, and some even broke the canopy. We never got to shoot a big group, but we downed one or two here and there. Finally, Ty Henry went back to fetch some decoys from our original hole. Our hearts sank knowing those were just more items we'd have to carry back, and worse, they didn't do us a bit of good. The Henrys filled in the quiet moments by ripping each other for talking at inopportune times and lambasting each other for poor calling.

At least the light was good, and since there was plenty of action, I put down my gun and drifted around the hole shooting photos.

"Bryan made the greatest save I've ever seen down here a few years ago," Bill Henry said. "He was shooting video of us motoring out in the boat. He was backing up as we went past and he tripped over a log. He went down in slow motion. He went under up to here ..."

Henry marked the spot on his shoulder.

"... All we saw was his arm sticking up out of the water holding his phone. It didn't get a drop of water on it."

History often repeats itself in the duck woods, especially when cameras and phones are involved. We had killed 15 mallards, one shy of a limit, when Bill Henry announced that he was tired of trying to kill the sixteenth mallard. This prompted another barrage of insults about stamina and toughness from Ty Henry, but Bill was adamant.

By then the temperature was in the mid 60s, and I worked up a considerable amount of sweat lugging gun, marsh seat, shell bag and decoys back to the boat. I was fifteen steps from the boat when I encountered a log. My legs jammed against it and momentum thrust me forward. I went headfirst underwater.

Everybody saw it, of course, but I was shameless. It felt good to cool off.