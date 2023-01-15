Big bad downtown

A New Orleans native named John Currence transformed the college town of Oxford, Miss., into one of the dining capitals of the South. His favorite meal growing up in the Crescent City was breakfast. He remembers having pancakes at his grandmother's house with Louisiana cane syrup, bacon-and-egg sandwiches at Allgood's in Uptown New Orleans with his father, and the occasional Sunday brunch at Commander's Palace in the Garden District.

"Food was part of everything, if not at the center of everything, we did," Currence says.

The summer following his high school graduation, Currence cooked for the crew on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico oilfields. He later worked in kitchens in Virginia and North Carolina before winding up back in New Orleans, working for Larkin Selman at Gautreau's and for the Brennan family.

Currence says food was "as much a part of life as air or water. I grew up surrounded by it. . . . Go to church: on the way there all we talked about was where we were going for lunch. Fishing or hunting trips: who was cooking the gumbo or beans. Folks coming over to watch football: who's bringing the stuff for burgers. At a funeral: whether or not so-and-so's housekeeper made fried chicken. At lunch at Galatoire's: inevitably, where we were having dinner."

Currence later found his way to Oxford and opened his first restaurant, City Grocery. He was nominated for the James Beard Award for best chef in the South in 2005 and was nominated again each year until winning in 2009. He has since written two James Beard-nominated cookbooks.

In 2008, a building came open in Oxford. Currence thought it would be perfect for a breakfast spot called Big Bad Breakfast.

"Nobody in the circle of chefs I traveled amongst had addressed breakfast in that manner," he says. "Everybody talked about how much they loved the meal, but nobody had put their name on it. No one had yet applied the same attention to quality of food product and service in a breakfast setting that we all just took for granted that you had to for lunch or dinner if you wanted to survive.

"We went to work on a space that would feel like the places I remembered loving as a child: the lunch counter at Walgreens or K&B Drugstores of the late 1960s, Allgood's, Camellia Grill, the Lamplighter, the St. Charles Tavern. And we went to work on a menu. We wanted to make everything we could from scratch--our biscuits, jellies, bacon, sausage. We had our grits ground especially for the store.

"For our bacon, we sourced the leftover pepper mash from Tabasco that we blended with dark brown sugar for the cure before we smoked a perfectly sweet, spicy, smoky strip of the best bacon ever. We would carry a simple egg plate to a new level and create dishes that would challenge and excite guests who wanted more. More than anything, I wanted to recapture the flavors of my childhood memory. Things don't taste the same now with the degree of processing."

Currence says he wanted customers to taste the flavor of "my grandfather's patty sausage and my great-grandmother's biscuits. So that's exactly what we did."

The restaurant was packed from the day it opened. In 2013, Currence partnered with Nick Pihakis to open a second location on the outskirts of Birmingham, Ala.

"The first Birmingham location became our laboratory store with Nick overseeing operations," Currence says. "We began to hone the edge of this young concept and turned it into an unbelievably well-oiled machine. Service was tuned up, and the food exploded with vision and ambition. In two years we covered as much ground as we had in the first five."

Currence knew the late novelist Larry Brown, who called Oxford home. The name Big Bad Breakfast is based on a collection of Brown's short stories titled "Big Bad Love."

"The irony is that Larry's writing schedule kept him up until 5 or so every morning," Currence says. "So while breakfast was his favorite meal, he never got to eat it because he was always asleep at breakfast time."

There are now Big Bad Breakfast locations in South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky in addition to Mississippi and Alabama. Last year, an Arkansas location opened in west Little Rock. Like the Oxford original, it stays busy. Ben Brainard is the man behind the Little Rock restaurant.

"I was always a cook, and by that I mean, when growing up with my friends, I would cook for them and watch my grandmother cook at her house instead of watching TV," Brainard once told an interviewer.

He talked Scott McGehee, then at Boulevard Bread Co. in Little Rock, into teaching him to cook as a professional. Brainard and McGehee later became partners in the restaurant group Yellow Rocket Concepts.

Brainard recently announced that he will open a second location in the downtown Little Rock space that formerly housed Soul Fish. To have such a well-known regional brand coming to the neighborhood represents a huge vote of confidence in downtown.

As I drove to my downtown office during the Christmas season, I thought about accompanying my mother a half-century ago from our home in Arkadelphia to downtown Little Rock so she could finish her Christmas shopping. I was mesmerized by the crowds, big department stores and even the cafeterias where we would have lunch.

Most American downtowns are no longer retail centers. Those department stores (except in the nation's largest cities) moved out long ago. The downtowns that thrive these days do so because people live there in addition to working there. They also come for concerts, theater presentations, museum visits and meals at great restaurants. The term "live, work and play" is used for successful downtowns.

The block of Main Street where Big Bad Breakfast will open is already the home of six restaurants: Allsopp & Chapple, AW Lin's, Brewski's, Bruno's Little Italy, Samantha's and Tamalcalli. This block, mostly empty a decade ago, is an example of what a downtown block should be: one that draws locals in addition to those who walk from nearby hotels.

The success of downtown Little Rock is important to all Arkansans since our state Capitol and so much of state government is here. We don't want the area around the Capitol to resemble the sea of empty buildings and deserted streets that surrounds the Mississippi Capitol at Jackson.

A major step forward came when the Little Rock Board of Directors agreed to spend $500,000 and the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission voted to spend another $250,000 for what's known as the downtown ambassadors program. Ambassadors will work closely with the Little Rock Police Department, pick up trash, remove graffiti and do other things to make downtown more pleasant.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership hopes to contract with a private company such as Block by Block to provide such services. Ambassadors are expected to engage the public to create positive experiences, provide directions and other information, provide support for downtown events and serve as an additional set of eyes and ears for LRPD.

The next step is for city leaders to fill dozens of LRPD vacancies and assign some of those officers to downtown so visitors will again feel safe.

City and state government also must focus on improving Capitol Avenue. Arkansas' new governor spent her teenage years in Little Rock and is a Little Rock Central High School graduate. Let's hope she understands that revitalizing the street that leads to the steps of the Capitol is a statewide as well as a local concern.

I'm bullish on downtown Little Rock in 2023. There are new owners for two of the bank towers (Regions and the former Bank of America) who promise millions of dollars in improvements. This year will also see the opening of the magnificent Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Currence and Brainard know what they're doing by coming downtown.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.