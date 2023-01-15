The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Dec. 29

Tiffany Garcia and Darren Rinehart, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 1

Tori and Austin Steele, Redfield, son.

Jan. 2

Edgar and Diana Cantreras, Little Rock, son.

Alyssa Terrell and Levi Jones, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 3

Natasha Vincent and Mary Way, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 4

Austin and Susan Padgett, Maumelle, daughter.

Jan. 5

Dr. Michael and Brooke Davis, Benton, daughter.

Kaniya Cooper and Brandon Mora, Elaine, twin sons.

Megan and Michael Harmon, Austin, son.

Jan. 6

Morgan Wallis and Jordan Cagle, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 8

Abby and Ben Rainwater, Little Rock, daughter.

Rebecca Petite and Trevor Palmer, Lamar, twin sons.

Jan. 9

Reaunna Summerville, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 10

Brooke Million and Stephen Wait, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 11

Natalie and Joshua Jones, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 12

Malasha Moore and Shuton Alcorn, Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Jan. 3

Erika Dyer and Andon Zebal, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 4

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White, Stuttgart, daughter.

Alicia Nutt and Zakkery Thompson, Bismark, son.

Jan. 5

Dana and Shannon Everett, Benton, son.

Ithel Margarita Carcamo and Jose Isaias Portillo, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 6

Mushuantae Session, Little Rock, son.

Kristal and Michael Thomas, Sherwood, son.

Jan. 8

Karrel Lashe and Danney Williams, Dallas, son.

Neoika O'Donald and Ellis Sherman, North Little Rock, son.

Jan. 10

Daweesh Parson and Colum Woodson, Little Rock, daughter.