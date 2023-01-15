Britain promises Ukraine high-tech battle tanks





KYIV, Ukraine -- After years of resisting providing Ukraine with some of the West's most high-powered weaponry, Britain indicated Saturday that it would give battle tanks to Ukrainian forces to help prepare them for anticipated Russian assaults this spring.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his "ambition" to provide British main battle tanks and additional artillery systems, according to a statement from Downing Street. Before the British statement, Zelenskyy thanked Sunak for "the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."





The British Challenger 2s would be the first Western-made battle tanks to be sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded last February.

It didn't say when the tanks would be delivered or how many. British media have reported that four British Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after, without citing sources.

Officials in the United States and Europe have long worried that sending tanks and other powerful weapons that would substantially increase Ukraine's ability to hurt Russian forces could prompt Russian President President Vladimir Putin to escalate the conflict, even by potentially attacking Western targets or deploying small-scale nuclear weapons.





But that calculus has begun to change in recent weeks, as Western officials worry that time is tight to help Ukraine prepare for an anticipated Russian offensive this spring and, some say, a counteroffensive of its own. They have become more willing to take risks, in part because the Ukrainians have performed well on the battlefield and used other sophisticated Western weapons capably and within limits set by their allies.

Ukraine has been pleading for Western tanks almost since the start of the war to supplement its Soviet-era and Russian-made tanks and those supplied by other countries in Eastern Europe. Those tanks are wearing out fast after months of battle, and are also running low on ammunition that is no longer in production.

The push to satisfy Ukraine's pleas gained speed this past week as the British and Polish governments publicly urged a change in the Western alliance's stance.

The British announcement could increase pressure on Germany to send its coveted Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least to allow other European countries that have those German-made tanks to give them to Ukraine. Poland has said that it would send some of its German-made tanks, although Berlin would need to allow it.

The British news media reported in recent days that only a small number of tanks, about a dozen, are being considered. And there are some weapons that Ukraine's Western allies still refuse to send, including fighter jets and long-range missiles that could hit occupied Crimea and military targets inside Russia itself.

The Biden administration, while leading the coalition supplying Ukraine with weapons, is still holding back American-made M1 Abrams tanks, gas guzzlers that require constant upkeep and, in any event, are too scarce to spare, officials say.

The Czech Republic and Poland have provided Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukrainian forces. Poland has also expressed readiness to provide a company of Leopard 2 tanks, but President Andrzej Duda stressed during his recent visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv that the move would be possible only as an element in a larger international coalition of tank aid to Kyiv.

Earlier this month, France said it would send AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to Ukraine, designated "light tanks" in French. The U.S. and Germany announced the same week that they would send Bradley and Marder fighting vehicles, respectively, for the first time.

STRIKES JOLT RESIDENTS

Also Saturday, Russia launched two waves of strikes far from Ukraine's front lines, jolting residents out of two weeks of relative quiet during a festive holiday period.





One of the strikes tore into a nine-story apartment building in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, local officials said, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens.

In Kyiv, the explosions caused by Russian missiles were heard minutes before air raid sirens sounded in the capital city, a rare occurrence. Hours later, a countrywide air raid alert was put into place.

The morning attack on Kyiv most likely involved ballistic missiles fired from the north, which is why the air raid warnings came late, according to Col. Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force.

The Ukrainian president's office said the blasts were part of an "attack on critical infrastructure facilities" in the city. Sites across the capital were hit, but no casualties were immediately reported. Four missiles also hit an industrial area in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said in a statement posted to Telegram. Local media reports said the city had lost power.

Russian forces have intermittently hit Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine far from the front lines since October with large-scale missile and drone attacks that have mostly targeted electricity infrastructure and other key services. The attacks have crippled Ukraine's power grid and left the country grappling with rolling blackouts.

In the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine where fighting is most intense, three people were killed in Russian artillery attacks on Saturday, Mayor Vitalii Barabash said. One person died in a rocket attack in Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration.

Saturday's strikes shattered a relative calm as Ukrainians celebrated Orthodox New Year, or Malanka, a traditional holiday that is aligned with the older Julian calendar rather than the newer Gregorian one.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities denied Russian claims that the town of Soledar was under Russian control.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Ukraine's military administration in the Donetsk region that includes Soledar, told the Ukrainian news media that there was still fierce fighting around the mostly deserted town.

Seizing Soledar would represent the biggest success for Moscow's forces in months, and could give them new locations to place artillery for the battle for the larger nearby city of Bakhmut.

It also could put pressure on Ukrainian supply lines that run toward Bakhmut. But military analysts have cautioned that the town itself is of limited strategic value.

ZELENSKYY SEEKS U.N. ADDRESS

In an interview with The Associated Press, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview Friday with the AP that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine's intelligence service that Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February."

"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come."

A spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook statement Saturday that no decision has been made so far on whether such a visit will indeed take place. Zelenskyy "makes visits abroad depending on the situation in Ukraine and other factors," Oleg Nikolenko said, promising to "keep the public properly informed" about the president's plans for foreign trips.

If Zelenskyy does go to the U.N., it would be only his second trip outside Ukraine since the invasion.

Ukraine's U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the General Assembly has already scheduled a high-level debate on the war for Feb. 23, which will be followed by a ministerial meeting of the Security Council Feb. 24.

Dzhaparova said Ukraine would like to see the assembly adopt one of the two resolutions that Zelenskyy wants to see approved on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion.

She said Ukraine is consulting with its partners on the two measures, one that would support the president's 10-point peace formula that includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian forces and the other that would establish a tribunal to prosecute crimes of aggression, which would enable Russia to be held accountable for its unprovoked invasion.

Dzhaparova said a peace summit at the U.N. with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator, is still under discussion and stressed that "it's not a negotiation."

Dzhaparova said the summit would be a platform to discuss things that Ukraine considers important on top of the 10-point peace proposal, which also includes the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the Russian aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"It's about shaping the discourse," she explained.

It doesn't mean that by adopting a resolution or holding a summit Ukraine is ready to sign up to a peace agreement or cease-fire, Dzhaparova said. It means that only after a resolution or summit "negotiation about peace, or the agreement on peace, might be started."

Politically, Dzhaparova said, Russia has discredited the U.N. Charter, which opposes the use of force against another country, and flouted international law and should be isolated by the international community.

She said it's crucial to provide financial support to Ukraine because its economy has suffered much more than Russia's, and to provide weapons "to fight for peace."

Dzhaparova said the Ukrainian armed forces are highly motivated and are fighting to protect their land and people, "but the Russian army doesn't understand what they're fighting for."

"We are doing our best to win, but then at the end of the day, it's still a question of what will be the end," she said.

If Ukraine were to lose, Dzhaparova said, Putin won't be satisfied "and I'm sure that Russia would attack other countries in the nearest future."

Information for this article was contributed by Megan Specia and Ben Hubbard of The New York Times and by Sylvia Hui, Hanna Arhirova and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.









