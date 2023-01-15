Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
VCC, LLC, 1015 Embassy Suites, $3,200,000.
Nabholz Construction, 8901 Carti Way, $769,909.
Nabholz Construction, 1700 Aldersgate Road, $477,181.
Richardson Builders, LLC, 200 W. Capitol Ave., $250,000.
Baldwin & Shell, 4301 W. 65th St., $233,479.
Nabholz Construction, 1718 Aldersgate Road, $196,240.
Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, $120,421.
Tressco, LLC, 3414 Old Cantrell Road, $77,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Jim Pace Homes, 21 Abington Court, $500,000.
Cox Construction, 65 Fletcher Ridge Circle, $480,000.
Randy James Construction, 321 Rosemary Way, $360,000.
Randy James Construction, 405 Rosemary Way, $320,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 207 Copper Way, $285,350.
Mansell Twillie, 2501 Brown St., $250,000.
Leigh Lusk Interiors, 3 Huntington Road, $150,000.