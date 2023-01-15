Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

VCC, LLC, 1015 Embassy Suites, $3,200,000.

Nabholz Construction, 8901 Carti Way, $769,909.

Nabholz Construction, 1700 Aldersgate Road, $477,181.

Richardson Builders, LLC, 200 W. Capitol Ave., $250,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 4301 W. 65th St., $233,479.

Nabholz Construction, 1718 Aldersgate Road, $196,240.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, $120,421.

Tressco, LLC, 3414 Old Cantrell Road, $77,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jim Pace Homes, 21 Abington Court, $500,000.

Cox Construction, 65 Fletcher Ridge Circle, $480,000.

Randy James Construction, 321 Rosemary Way, $360,000.

Randy James Construction, 405 Rosemary Way, $320,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 207 Copper Way, $285,350.

Mansell Twillie, 2501 Brown St., $250,000.

Leigh Lusk Interiors, 3 Huntington Road, $150,000.