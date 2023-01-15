Bukenhofer was a hero for forest management

The late George Bukenhofer is a sterling example of how one person can influence the course of conservation and resource management.

Bukenhofer, who retired from the U.S. Forest Service in 2008, died Monday in Springfield, Mo.

Bukenhofer began his career on the original Choctaw Ranger District of the Ouachita National Forest in 1978. He loved to tell the story about ferrying his young bride and their meager possessions through the mountains on a blistering summer day in a wheezy old vehicle with no air-conditioning to his new assignment at Heavener, Okla.

Soon after, Bukenhofer met Warren Montague, a biologist with the U.S. Forest Service at Waldron. They became close friends whose bird hunting exploits across Arkansas, Kansas and South Dakota are legendary.

"On temporary assignment on the Poteau Ranger District, George was instrumental in formalizing amendment 22 to the Ouachita Forest Plan ... in July of 1996," Montague wrote in an email on Tuesday. "It was that planning effort that locked in the land management strategy we all know as the Pine/Bluestem Ecosystem Restoration Project.

"Those of us who had the good fortune of having worked with him know well the legacy of forest resource management he left behind," Montague added. "Those who were not so blessed need only look around them in any of the restored MA22 pine/bluestem landscapes to gain that appreciation."

The Pine/Bluestem Ecosystem Restoration Project is the template for modern pine forest management. It involves selective, uneven age timber harvest and prescribed burning to open the forest canopy and allow sunlight to hit the forest floor. This helped bloom the seedbank of native grasses, forbs and legumes that had lain dormant in the soil for decades.

In concert, these practices recreated the forest's profile that existed before European migrants altered the ecosystem. This enabled the USFS to reestablish endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers to the Ouachita National Forest.

An unforeseen benefit of the pine/bluestem restoration was its positive effect on native wildlife, particularly wild bobwhite quail. They flourish in their restored native habitat. Because of this effort, the Ouachita National Forest supports the largest, healthiest populations of wild bobwhites in the South.

Montague invited me into this circle of professional biologists in 1996, when I documented the nascent project for Arkansas Wildlife magazine, and later for Outdoor Life, North American Hunter, Quail Forever and many other magazines. I met Bukenhofer in 1997 during a quail hunt with Montague and Larry Hedrick, a USFS supervisor, near Mena. I also met Ike, Bukenhofer's German shorthair pointer.

Ike was a big, rangy dog that didn't take any guff from male dogs. However, he was deferential to Moxie, Montague's feisty female wire-haired fox terrier. Moxie was also an outstanding bird dog. Bird dogs always want to inspect the day's kill, but Moxie tore into any dog that got near "her" birds. She browbeat Ike so badly that the group referred to them as Bill and Hillary.

Government biologists are wary of reporters, but this group welcomed me in their circle and generously taught me everything they thought I could comprehend about holistic forest resource management. Bukenhofer was especially patient and had a knack for converting bio-speak and bureaucratese into lay English.

During a lull in a quail hunt near Waldron in 2004, I strolled with Bukenhofer through a freshly burned patch of woods. He explained the arduous bureaucratic process required not only to establish the pine/bluestem restoration project, but also to keep it going.

"No matter what metric you utilize to evaluate and measure it, its success traces back to one person," Bukenhofer said. "That guy right there." He pointed at Montague in the distance.

That exemplified Bukenhofer's humility because Montague credited him. It's a team effort, but if you ever hunt quail or turkeys in the Ouachita National Forest, or go berry picking or bird watching, give Bukenhofer a wave. His fingerprints are all over those woods.