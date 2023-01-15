Business people

MUGS

Gaines

Cooper

Lightner

• Adrienne Gaines has been named inaugural director of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's College of Engineering's new Engineering One-Stop. Gaines has a bachelor of arts in management information systems from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and a master of education in workforce development education from the University of Arkansas. Engineering One-Stop aims to improve retention and graduation rates by providing support to undergraduate engineering and computer science students.

• Cassidy Cooper, a physician assistant, recently joined the Washington Regional Endocrinology Clinic, where she provides care for patients with diabetes and thyroid disease. Cooper earned both a bachelor of science in exercise science and a master of science in physician assistant studies from Harding University in Searcy. She is a member of the Arkansas Academy of Physician Assistants.

• Lisa Lightner has been named vice president of human resources for Washington Regional. Lightner will oversee the health system's talent acquisition, compensation, training and development, employee health and human resources operations. Lightner holds a bachelor of arts in communication from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Ark.

• Brian Shaw with Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners Principal has assumed his new role to work for Blue Crane, a real estate development and operations company in Northwest Arkansas and a long-standing client of Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

Washington Regional has named Lisa Lightner as vice president of human resources.

