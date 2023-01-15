Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Jan. 15

MLK celebration set at nursing center

The Blossoms at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Ellen Harbin, an evangelist and co-pastor of Oasis of Love Church at Greenville, Miss. King's speech will be given by Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. Guests will also include Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers, Lampkin Chapel Praise Dancers, and singing by Set Apart and Nu Emage, according to a news release.

Justice Sunday observed

The community is encouraged to observe Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock, a national virtual event for change through sustained service to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership as a clergyman along with thousands whose actions during the civil rights movement have translated into a measurable difference in many ways. Visit www.400yaahc.gov for more information, according to the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 15

New Community hosts revival

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present a revival featuring the following speakers at 7 p.m. on these dates: Jan. 15 -- Willie Ann Martin; Jan. 16 -- Christine Allmond; and Jan. 17 -- Tacarra Goodwin, all of New Community. The theme is United and Ignited for the Kingdom. Intercessory prayer begins at 6 p.m. each day. Everyone is invited to attend the revival. The church also invites the community to regular services Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

Monday, Jan. 16

Offices close for MLK Day

Several agencies will be closed Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Pine Bluff City Hall and Pine Bluff Transit will be closed. The Pine Bluff City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The council usually meets the first and third Mondays of each month. Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed. Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will be closed, however the Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will run for patients with dialysis and cancer treatment appointments. Liberty Utilities will be closed.

MLK parade set

The 39th annual Original KingFest™ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 16. The parade lineup starts at 1 p.m. and will begin at Main and Barraque streets in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse. From the courthouse, the parade will proceed south on Main to Eighth Avenue; from Eighth Avenue east to the Civic Center Complex north steps, according to the Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, event sponsor. Parade applications are available. Details: (870) 730-1131.

UAPB students set MLK observance

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, 1300 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. The program is entitled, Remembering the Dream. The observance will have a student artist showcase, the playing of one of King's famous speeches, and the opportunity for student reflections,according to a news release.

Russ NAACP sets MLK event

The Carnell Russ Branch of the NAACP will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 16 at 200 Liberty Ave. at Star City. The MLK Day Breakfast will be served from 9-9:45 a.m., according to a news release. The event will include entertainment by youth choirs as well as a panel discussion on the VIEW Continues. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Saline River Bridge work set

Alternating lane closures will begin Tuesday on U.S. 79 between the Saline community near Fordyce and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge. Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation. These closures will continue daily until the end of January, weather permitting, and will allow crews to conduct hydro demolition of the current bridge deck, followed by a latex-modified concrete overlay. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of people in work zones.

Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, at 9:30a.m. Tuesday. Guests are always welcome. The group will discuss programs, workshops, community service projects as well as various activities for the upcoming year, according to a news release. Members are reminded their dues must be paid by Feb. 1 for their information to be included in the membership directory. The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Business bookkeeping workshop set

A business bookkeeping workshop will be held from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Incubator, 615 S. Main St., and online. The speaker will be Angelisa Henry, director of the UAPB office of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The topics will be Business Start-up/Preplanning and Managing a Business, according to the ASBTDC website. Details: Angelisa Henry (870) 575-8033. To register visit https://asbtdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/70371622.

Underway

Free tax assistance set

Free tax preparation is being held by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. A Super Saturday tax service will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28. The tax preparation is provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR) and the United Way of Southeast Arkansas began offering this service in January, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for details, call (870) 730-1131.

White Hall soccer registration open

The White Hall United Soccer Club will host spring soccer registration for boys and girls 4-14 years old. Registration will be held online any time in January and in person from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center Wellness Center at White Hall. Youth can also follow the White Hall United Soccer Club Facebook page and click the link to whitehallsoccer.com and sign up, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Christian women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Sharon Lawlor of Eureka Springs, who will make a presentation on "Pieces to Masterpieces." The feature will be Ollie Merritt, executive director of Voices for Children at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The theme of the event is "Where she is + as she is." Everyone is invited to attend. The lunch costs $16 and includes meal, tax and gratuity. Reservations are needed. To make or cancel reservations, call Jennifer Keahey (870) 540-9302.

Youth safety, trafficking, sexting event topics

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend a virtual session on human trafficking and sexting and how to keep youth safe. The session, Our Changing World: Keeping Our Youth Safe, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 via Zoom, according to a news release The presenters will be Juawana Jackson, chief juvenile officer at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 11th Judicial District West, and Angela Roby, founder of Whole Nedz Inc., a grief and loss center. The Zoom virtual event is available at https://zoom.us/j/97984421434?pwd=WGd6cGs1NjhMYXpjb3lJVGUrU3c0Zz09 with Meeting ID: 979 8442 1434 and Passcode: 848989.

JRMC slates Narcan training

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will sponsor Narcan training from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. "Narcan® is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond," according to narcan.com. Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit after the training, according to the JRMC news release. To register to attend, contact Wendy Talbot, JRMC chief experience officer, at (870) 541-7661.

Chamber plans dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the Chamber newsletter. The speaker will be Monieca West, director of federal programs at the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, where she manages the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative and the Carl D. Perkins federal career and technical education program. The event will also include a small silent auction and chances to win gifts including a $400 gift certificate to Red Oak Steakhouse and a $250 gift card to KT Aesthetics and Beauty. Details: (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com .

Friday, Jan. 20

Moscow church to open pantry

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon Jan. 20. A picture ID is needed and food will be given away on a first come, first served basis. The effort is sponsored by the church's food pantry ministry, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 20

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. The arts center will receive photography entries Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23 and a reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Through Friday, Jan. 20

Downtown project seeks chefs, entrepreneurs

Go Forward Pine Bluff is seeking food trucks, chefs, entrepreneurs and start-ups for business opportunities supported by the Sixth & Main project. GFPB is transforming the Sixth and Main Street Plaza into a fully functioning space that will feature four restaurants, a roof top bar and several retail areas in Downtown Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The plaza will also feature an outdoor amphitheater, outdoor dining, a rainwater garden, and a fountain bridge. All interested vendors are encouraged to contact The Generator at (870) 663-0200. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is Jan. 20, 2023.

Saturday, Jan. 21

UAM hosts Ag auction, dinner

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Ag Alumni Society will host its 2023 Ag Alumni Scholarship and Auction Dinner from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the McGehee Men's Club at McGehee. The steak dinner is $40 a ticket and proceeds go toward the endowment of the Dr. Kelly J. Bryant Memorial Scholarship. There will be an introduction of new UAM agriculture professors, a review of where the agriculture program is now and heading for the future, and a silent and live auction, according to a news release. For dinner tickets or details, contact the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at (870) 460-1052 or davisln@uamont.edu.

Professors to unveil crop outlook at UAM event

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a Row Crop Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at the newly renovated Agriculture Building on Scogin Drive at Monticello. Topics will range from crop market hedging and farm risk management to soil health and soil fertility. Attendance is free. Certified crop advisors can receive 1.5 continuing education units for attending. Morning refreshments will be provided. A barbecue lunch will be provided at the close of the symposium, according to a news release. Participants should call (870) 460-1052 to RSVP by Jan. 19.

Yoga in The Loft set

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and to relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence, every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft, a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The next session is Jan. 21. The cost is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or by calling (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. People are asked to wear yoga-appropriate attire. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 21

TOPPS to hold sewing class

TOPPS will host the Goldman Project, a sewing class for ages 13-18. The class will be limited to 20 students. The participants will be taught sewing skills by a master seamstress, Christine Hopkins, according to a news release. The class is free and will be held at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, on Saturdays, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb 18, and Feb 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student will complete the assigned project along with a garment. To enroll students, parents must call the TOPPS office (870-850-6011) Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ceramics with Jennifer Solano set at ASC

Ages 18 and older are invited to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Jennifer Solano from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4 at The ARTSpace on Main, a facility of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The cost is $160 for ASC members and $180 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to six participants. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, call (870) 536-3375, or visit in person. Details: Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org.

Monday, Jan. 23

UAM slates student art reception, exhibition

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a closing reception for student artists from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 23 in UAM's Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center. The exhibition will feature the paintings, drawings and photographs that Arkansas State University-Beebe and UAM students made during a visit to the Louisiana Purchase State Park in October. The public is invited to attend and meet the participating students, according to a news release.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice and Research Promotion Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart. The agenda includes administrative reports, according to a news release. Details: Arkansas Farm Bureau, (501) 224-4400.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Jan. 25, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

GOP to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Larry's Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The agenda includes the board elections for chairman, first vice chairman, second vice chairman, secretary, treasurer and two election commissioners. The group will also discuss the fund raising ideas and plans, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Food program extends deadline

The application deadline for the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program has been extended to Jan. 31. Opening the realms of possibility in food science is a factor behind the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station's new program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31 for the paid, summer program open to undergraduates in degree programs that can be complementary to food science like physics, biology, chemistry, animal science, consumer sciences, psychology and agricultural studies like horticulture. For more information and to apply, students should visit the F2OCUS Program website at https://future-food-reeu.uada.edu/.

Through Wednesday, Feb. 1

NAACP sets ACT-SO deadline

The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technology, Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Program. ACT-SO is designed to support the academic achievements of African-American high school students. The completed form is due by Feb. 1, 2023, and should be submitted to Maryann Lee, 212 W. Barraque St., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Students win monetary prizes for first, second and third place in local competitions. First place winners receive an opportunity to participate at the national competition scheduled for July in Boston, Mass. Details: Maryann Lee, chair, (870) 718-5330 or mizmaryann@gmail.com. The application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/a14271de-8fa0-4a25-9fd9-45d64d950458.pdf?rdr=true.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will continue its "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St., on Feb. 4 with Arkaholics.The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Feb. 4

Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the exhibit "Midst: Artwork by Nick Hobbs" through Feb. 4, 2023. "Hobbs' current practice is defined by small, highly detailed graphite drawings that interweave the everyday and the sublime in curated juxtapositions. He has been involved with amateur astronomy for over a decade, and it influences everything he does," according to a news release. Details: nickhobbs.art.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Participants may buy soups, chowders, and chilis made by area chefs. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, according to a news release. This year, the soup sale will be held at Neighbor to Neighbor due to a scheduling conflict at First United Methodist Church, according to the release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 9

Dance on Main with Gia Turner set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Dance on Main with choreographer Gia Turner at The ARTSpace on Main on Feb. 9 and March 9, according to the news release. "This beginner-friendly class will cover the fundamentals of stretching, dance terminology and technique. A different style will be taught each week: Hip-hop, jazz and contemporary," according to the news release. The Pine Bluff native was captain of the Watson Chapel Steppers and UAPB M4 Golden Girls and coached Watson Chapel's Golden Motion Dance-Line. The cost of the dance class is pay-what-you-can, with $15 recommended. The session is for ages 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/dance or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Through Thursday, Feb. 9

ASC sets UAPB Spring Senior Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition from Jan. 10 through Feb. 9 at The ARTSpace on Main. The community is invited to view the exhibition. There will be a closing reception open to the public from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Gallery admission is free.

Friday, Feb. 10

Alphas plan Valentine's fundraiser

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is being presented by the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the chapter. The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold." Details: Arzo Knox, (501) 351-7336.

Through Saturday, Feb. 18

UAMS career programs at LR, Pine Bluff seek applicants

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for Health Career University, programs for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research. The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, according to a news release. The project provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school. Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate. To see the program requirements and apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/health-career-u/. Those interested in receiving more information can email healthcareerU@uams.edu.

Through Friday, Feb. 24

Taylor exhibit addresses racism, prophecy

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. "An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces. Taylor's exhibition addresses racism, and prophecy. The exhibition will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

Friday, March 3

Agri Hall of Fame members to be inducted

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center. Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $80 each and available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 3

Zeta Phi Beta offers scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release. For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Saturday, March 11

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hop fundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.