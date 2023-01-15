Club news: Hill Hikers, quilters, barbershop harmony, gardeners and more

Marines

The Marine Corps League, Northwest Arkansas Detachment No. 854, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's, 1200 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. All current and former members and former Marines and Fleet Marine Force corpsmen interested in learning more about the detachment are welcome to attend.

Information: nwamarines.com.

Brainteasers

Bella Vista Brainteasers will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 18 in the community meeting room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. The group meets monthly, and all are welcome to attend.

Information: Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Book Club

Mystery Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 18 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. This month the group will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month.

Information: Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled the following programs for January:

• Jan. 18 -- Help Clinic and Remote Help, 9 a.m.-noon (active BVCC membership required)

• Jan. 18 -- "Storage Solutions," 1-3 p.m. (in the Training Center)

All classes and help clinics are held in the BVCC John Ruehle Training Center, Suite 208, Highland Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in Room 1001 there.

The club is also having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket.

Information: Woody at (479) 966-9357 or BVComputerClub.org.

Quilters

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet Jan. 23 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. They will hold their annual Stash for Cash event. Current Guild members may bring their stash of fabric, notions, rulers, books, patterns and anything related to sewing or quilting to sell. Setup for sellers will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The sale will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The Guild meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The January program will feature four members sharing their quilt journeys with fun and interesting stories.

Information: Email admin@calicocutups.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus practices will resume Jan. 23 and go through March 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The group will return to the regular practice schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 13, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing.

Information: Director Karen Frankenfeld at (479) 876-7204, go to the website at perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. The meeting topic will be "Sharing Family Stories Learned During the Holidays."

The public is welcome, and participants may share their own stories or just listen.

Information: www.nwagenealogicalsociety.org.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Jan. 25 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. J St.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets, paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet Jan. 25 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.

Samantha Best, owner of Magma Design Group Inc., will present the program "The I-factor: Yourself in Your Garden," which pushes boundaries and inspires creativity. The Artistic Design of the Month will be presented by Linda Neymeyer, and Tony LiCausi will speak about "What's New in Horticulture: New Tools and Tool Maintenance."

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: www.bellavistagardenclub.com.

Beekeepers

The Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will offer a free two-part class on beekeeping basics from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 in Waldrip Hall at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 W. Altheimer Drive in Fayetteville. The class is open to beginners and anyone wishing to learn more about beekeeping. Refreshments will be available, and membership in the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will be offered for $15 cash or check.

Information: nwabeekeepers.com.

SSRH Auxiliary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the Information Desk, Gift Shop, SAC, Labor and Delivery Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week.

Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at (479) 957-5032 for more information.

Marge Guist, Americanism chairman at Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987, awarded Girl Scout Karen Smith $100, a certificate, flag pin, and a flag for the Girl Scout Gold Award. The Gold Award is awarded to a high school Girl Scout that has completed a community service project that makes the world a better place. Karen is from Troop 5114. Her project was to create a digital searchable library of all of Devil's Den’s old photos and 25mm slides to preserve the history of the park. She also helped to create a park interpreter program using the images she preserved. (Courtesy Photo)

