Moscow church to open pantry

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon Jan. 20. A picture ID is needed and food will be given away on a first come, first served basis. The effort is sponsored by the church's food pantry ministry, according to a news release.

SNHU names locals to honors' lists

Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester, N.H., recently named local recipients to the honors' lists for fall 2022.

The Dean's List includes Raymond Easterling of White Hall and Kristi Jackson of Pine Bluff.

The President's List includes Megan Morris of Pine Bluff, Adrianne Cooper of Arkansas City, Marneka Creggett of Altheimer, and Kayla Peck of Sheridan.

Dean's List honorees are full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699. Honorees on the President's List have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above, according to a news release.

Saline River Bridge work set

Alternating lane closures will begin Tuesday on U.S. 79 between the Saline community near Fordyce and Rison for one mile across the Saline River Bridge.

Due to the lane closures, the maximum load width on the bridge is eight feet, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

These closures will continue daily until the end of January, weather permitting, and will allow crews to conduct hydro demolition of the current bridge deck, followed by a latex-modified concrete overlay. ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious of people in work zones.

Food program extends deadline

The application deadline for the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program has been extended to Jan. 31. Opening the realms of possibility in food science is a factor behind the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station's new program.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31 for the paid, summer program open to undergraduates in degree programs that can be complementary to food science like physics, biology, chemistry, animal science, consumer sciences, psychology and agricultural studies like horticulture. Details: https://future-food-reeu.uada.edu/.

Professors to unveil crop outlook at UAM event

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a Row Crop Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at the newly renovated Agriculture Building on Scogin Drive at Monticello.

Attendance is free. Certified crop advisors can receive 1.5 CEUs (continuing education units) for attending. Morning refreshments will be provided. A barbecue lunch will be provided at the close of the symposium, according to a news release from Kathleen Bridges, assistant professor of agronomy in the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The symposium will include guest speakers Brian Deaton from UAM, Hunter Biram from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, and Kishan Mahmud from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Topics will range from crop market hedging and farm risk management to soil health and soil fertility. Participants will have the opportunity to hear projected market outlooks for the upcoming year and information for protecting profits,

The soil is a living system, and participants will get to hear a soil microbiologist explain the importance of the "soil herd" in soil fertility.

New UAM faculty will be introduced, and attendees will also have a chance to view the newly renovated building. Participants should call (870) 460-1052 to RSVP by Jan. 19.