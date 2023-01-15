Crews begin tearing down Southeast school

Demolition crews were onsite last week as demolition begins at the old Southeast Middle School and High School site at 2001 S. Ohio St.

In December, the Pine Bluff City Council voted 8-0 to approve a contract for $664,100 to demolish the school buildings. That action was met with with protests from a group of alumni that spoke against the demolition during public comments, asking Mayor Shirley Washington if they could at least save the gym.

At that time, Washington told the group the building was in a complete state of blight, including the gym. She said city officials were planning a park in the development, which will feature 96 affordable homes that will be modern and upscale and located on 29 acres.

Southeast alumnus, the Rev. Jesse Turner, asked if the name could include Southeast.

Washington said she couldn't make any promises since the city is soliciting funds for naming rights.

"I would hope part of the name would be Southeast to keep the legacy for our kids," Turner said. "Some way, somehow, we need some way to remember it to keep the legacy alive."

Now, the alumni of Southeast Middle and High School may have a chance as Washington has given them an opportunity to present a plan of action to save the gym, according to Turner.

Freddie Scott, a 1970 graduate of the school, said it he appreciated the city working and collaborating with those wanting to save the structure.

Scott said the class of 1970 was the last class to graduate before the facility consolidated with Pine Bluff High School.

"Alumni are interested in playing a pivotal role in community initiatives, such as the housing project, but we want to also play a role by leveraging to save the gym," said Scott.

Scott said they are currently working with the Arkansas Preservation Program with a site visit scheduled. He is hopeful the school will meet the guidelines that will not only benefit the school but the city.

Renderings, concepts and designs are being constructed of the potential gym remodel, but Scott said it will be more than just a physical structure.

"It will be something that satisfies the legacy of telling the story," said Scott, who envisions a memorabilia display and other history artifacts that will leave a legacy for generations to come.

"We are thankful to the mayor for allowing us to put an action plan to create a scenario so the gym will be saved and remind future generations of the quality and history," said Scott.

"Countless people have graduated and gone on to do wonderful things in the world and we want to be able to obtain those legacy stories by preserving the gym."