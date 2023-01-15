Debutante debut





Nearly 50 young women made their bows to society at the 72nd annual Debutante Ball, presented by the Central Arkansas Sphinx Foundation and Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The event took place Dec. 17 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

Thomas Cooper, foundation president, greeted guests. Faith Woodard was in charge of the presentation of the debutantes, who waltzed with their presenters and their escorts.

The post-dinner program consisted of a farewell to Miss Pi Lambda 2021-2022, Samia Smith; scholarship presentations by Cooper; and the crowning of Miss Pi Lambda 2022-2023, Lauryn Howard. Carl Hayes, Pi Lambda Chapter president and debutante chairman, offered closing remarks.

Debutantes, their presenters and escorts were:

Jalaya Alexander, presented by Jarmel Alexander and escorted by Jeremiah Williams.

Jaidyn Barron, presented by James Barron and escorted by Byron Jarrett.

Keshuanna Bell, presented by Kevin Bell and escorted by Joseph Beal III.

Kenzie Brasfield, presented by Kamar Brasfield and escorted by Trenton Noel.

Kiya Brown, presented by Edwin Brown and escorted by Keenan Larry.

Madison Caldwell, presented by Morris Caldwell and escorted by Christian Smith.

Kaylen Coleman, presented by Bernard Coleman and escorted by Landon Akins.

Zoe Cooney, presented by Kevin Cooney and escorted by Nathaniel Thomas.

Taylor Curley, presented by Carlos Crosby and escorted by Jordan Knox.

Angelece Curry, presented by Lee Curry and escorted by Michael Moka.

Gianna Ellison, presented by Gary Ellison and escorted by Deylan James.

Madison Hampton, presented by Jesse Hampton and escorted by Cabe Winkler.

Sa'kia Hardy, presented by Christopher Hardy and escorted by Randall McIntosh.

Leilani Hatchett, presented by Larry Hatchett and escorted by Xavier Williams.

Kirsten Hayes, presented by Karjuan Hayes and escorted by Tatum Hayes.

Calyn Hemphill, presented by Herbert Hemphill and escorted by Shannon Jaylin McDaniel.

Moriah Holmes, presented by Antjonne Holmes and escorted by Damien Reliford.

Sydni Hood, presented by Phillip Hood and escorted by Gary Rideout.

Lauryn Howard, presented by Eric Howard and escorted by Eliot Spann.

TaMya Hulum, presented by Timothy Hulum and escorted by Trenton Gaines.

Morgan Jefferson, presented by Marcell Jefferson and escorted by Omari Bush.

Diamond Jones, presented by David Jones and escorted by Jaylin McKinney.

Zenobia Kelley, presented by Morris Kelley and escorted by Tyson McCarroll.

Kayla Kelleybrew, presented by Kaelon Kelleybrew and escorted by William "Scotti" Hightower.

Jayla Knight, presented by Ronald Knight and escorted by Jonah Brewster.

Breniya "Brandiace" Laster, presented by Wardell Laster Jr. and escorted by Ramar Smith.

Nevaeh McFelson, presented by Ian Morrison and escorted by Aumri Duncan.

Zaria Montgomery, presented by Baron Montgomery and escorted by Jamario Douglas.

Sabian Murry, presented by Erick Taylor and escorted by Zailynn Sanders.

Fatima Nazif, presented by TFiras Nazif and escorted by Kareem Reed.

Jayla Page, presented by Alex Hamilton and escorted by Karson Bone.

Ma'Kailah Palmer, presented by Marcus Palmer and escorted by Brendan Smith.

Laila Parker, presented by Brandon Lake and escorted by Quinthony Dye.

Anaysha Pennington, presented by William Pennington and escorted by Cortez Watson.

Heavenly Porter, presented by Deshawn Porter and escorted by Kaleb James.

Brooklynn Prince, presented by Katrill Jackson and escorted by Jadan Jones.

Layla Ridout, presented by Jason Ridout and escorted by Jaden Ashford.

Isabella Robertson, presented by Christopher Robertson and escorted by Kelton Boykins.

Sydney Romes, presented by Freddie Romes Jr. and escorted by Brandon Hayman.

Talana Small, presented by David Small and escorted by Ivory Gilmore.

Mikiya Smith, presented by Michael Smith and escorted by Edmund Bryant.

Chunja Thomas, presented by Curtis Thomas and escorted by Vincent Wilson.

Serene Tillman, presented by Macaiah Tillman and escorted by Austin Jones.

Madison Tucker, presented by Christopher Austin and escorted by Christian Brown.

Tamara Tyler, presented by Alfred Tyler and escorted by Tylan Noel.

Jaidan Vinson, presented by D'Juan Vinson and escorted by Dylan Vinson.

Lauryn Wilson, presented by Brian Fuller and escorted by Karl Sanders Jr.

-- Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Photos by Randall Lee



