Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces granted to various people in Benton, Washington counties during last half of November

Today at 1:02 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded Jan. 4 - Jan. 10 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

20-871. Erica Chavis v. Mister Chavis

20-1086. Zachery Prowell v. Silvia Escobar

21-1962. Katherine Hawkins v. Logan LaChance

22-114. Andrew Dale v. Jamie Dale

22-695. Janelle Whitelock v. Daniel Whitelock

22-737. Nik Parks v. Mollie Parks

22-763. Olivia Ward v. Travis Ward

22-947. Paul Stanfield v. Tobi Moore

22-1118. Bryan Foshe Craig v. Mark Foshe Craig

22-1188. James Huffman v. Savanah Huffman

22-1341. Dewayne Whaler v. Sondra Whaler

22-1491. Romeo Mullins v. Joyce Mullins

22-1794. Crysta Estep v. Zachary Estep

22-1800. Brittany Mathena v. Ryan Mathena

22-1824. Khuong Le v. Tuyen Le

22-1831. Timothy Roughton v. Allysa Roughton

22-1863. Laura Verwiebe v. Dustin Wilkins

22-1867. Kalynn Iorio v. Joseph Iorio

22-1899. Cody Johnson v. Holly Johnson

22-1903. Quiknsey Fears v. Terry Fears

22-1927. Timothy Miller v. Teresa Miller

22-1942. Maria Ferrara v. Joseph Ferrara

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-402. Jessica Royal v. Scott Royal

22-750. Ashley Coker v. Seth Coker

22-824. Christopher Woods v. Tamaira Huggins

22-966. Christopher Watkins v. Amanda Watkins

22-995. Robert Greenwood v. Gladys Izquierdo

22-1399. Paul Smith v. Kensey Moore

22-1445. Rosalio Garcia-Martinez v. Sandra Araujo-Gomez

22-1564. Sheldon Cordeiro v. Leigh Johnson

22-1593. Bobby Edens v. Laura Perez

22-1622. Gavin Chaffin v. Kylin Chaffin

22-1681. Cade Walters v. Anastacias Sowers

22-1722. Sandra Holman v. Zachary Holman

22-1773. Ricky Russell v. Lisa Russell

22-1805. Iris Gutierrez v. Rafael Gutierrez

22-1832. Katherine Ramsey v. Evan Ramsey

Print Headline: Divorces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT