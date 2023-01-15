Document discovery at Biden home grows

WASHINGTON -- Five more pages containing classified information were found Thursday at President Joe Biden's Delaware home, the White House said Saturday, bringing the tally to six such pages uncovered last week.

The additional pages, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, were discovered hours after a White House statement Thursday morning that cited only one that Biden's aides had discovered the night before in a storage area adjacent to the garage of his home in Wilmington.

The White House has not identified the lawyer who first discovered the classified documents, but a person familiar with the matter said it was Pat Moore -- a longtime Biden attorney who served as deputy general counsel on Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

Moore continued to represent Biden outside the White House after the campaign, but he is scheduled to join the Massachusetts attorney general's office this week as first assistant attorney general.

Moore declined to comment. The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.

A White House lawyer with a clearance, Richard Sauber, then arrived at the Wilmington residence Thursday and found the five additional documents with classified markings, Sauber said in a statement.

"Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President's personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Sauber said. "While I was transferring it to the DOJ [Department of Justice] officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them."

The revelation came as Biden's lawyers provided new details about their unfolding discovery over the past two months of classified materials from his time as vice president at his house and an office he used before beginning his 2020 campaign for the White House.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Thursday to investigate Biden's handling of sensitive records.

Biden's lawyers also defended their decision not to be fully forthcoming about the matter. The White House has been criticized over its public disclosures, including why it did not reveal the discoveries much earlier, and why, when it acknowledged Monday that some classified files had been found at Biden's office Nov. 2, it did not indicate that more had been found at his house the next month.

Biden's legal team had tried to balance being transparent with "the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation's integrity," Biden's lead personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement Saturday.

"These considerations require avoiding the public release of detail relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing," he added.

He cited multiple rationales: Investigators at the Justice Department could object that identifying witnesses, documents or events as the investigation was underway could compromise their work. And revealing certain details in public also posed the risk that as more information emerged, earlier statements could prove to be "incomplete."

A person familiar with the matter said the six pages comprised more than one document.

TIMELINE RELEASED

Also Saturday, Bauer released a public timeline of events regarding the discovery of classified documents at Biden's personal office and his Wilmington home in an effort to demonstrate cooperation with the Justice Department's investigation.

After Biden's personal lawyers discovered Obama-era documents Nov. 2 in a closet of an office Biden had used at the Penn Biden Center think tank in Washington, the White House notified the National Archives and Records Administration of their discovery.

For the next eight days, Biden's personal lawyers worked with the archives until Nov. 10, when the Justice Department informed them that it had begun a preliminary inquiry into what happened.

"Once the president's personal attorneys heard from DOJ, the president's personal attorneys were in regular contact with DOJ," Bauer said.

The National Archives' inspector general told the Justice Department about the matter Nov. 4, and the department opened an inquiry Nov. 9.

Some critics have said the Biden team should have notified the Justice Department even earlier.

On Dec. 20, as has been known, Biden's personal lawyers inspected the garage of the president's Wilmington house and found what Bauer called "a small number of potential records bearing classified markings."

According to Bauer, they stopped their search and alerted the Justice Department, which took the records from the garage the next day.

Biden's personal lawyers were searching his houses Wednesday in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Del., for any additional records when they found the one-page file in the storage space in Wilmington.

"Following the search at the Wilmington residence, the attorneys proceeded to the Rehoboth residence and conducted a search there," Bauer's timeline said. "No potential records were identified at the Rehoboth Beach residence, and the attorneys returned to Washington, D.C., late in the evening."

BIDEN TEAM BOWS OUT

Biden's personal and White House legal teams did not anticipate releasing additional details, Sauber said Saturday.

"We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified and where they were found," he said. "The appointment of the special counsel in this matter this week means we will now refer specific questions to the special counsel's office moving forward."

Biden aides were initially hesitant to release information related to the Justice Department's investigation because they did not want to interfere with the probe and hoped it would be completed quickly, according to a Biden adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private discussions.

Aides also were worried about releasing information without having a complete understanding of the total number and sensitivity of classified information at the Biden Penn Center or at one of the president's two residences in Delaware, the adviser said.

This adviser and a second Biden adviser said they think the president has no criminal exposure in the case and that the improper handling and storage of the records was the result of sloppiness by aides rushing to pack up Biden's vice-presidential office. Biden, aides said, has expressed deep frustration with aides for what he sees as clumsiness and is frustrated that Republicans will, in his belief, falsely equate his actions with those of former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department historically imposes a high legal bar before bringing criminal charges in cases involving the mishandling of classified information, with a requirement that someone intended to break the law as opposed to being merely careless or negligent in doing so.

DIFFERENT CASES

At this stage, the Trump and Biden classified documents cases appear to differ in significant ways. In Trump's case, the FBI conducted a court-approved search last August of the former president's Mar-a-Lago Club and residence after months of demands for the return of all secret government documents.

According to government court findings, the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents and thousands of nonclassified government materials from Mar-a-Lago. Agents found many of those documents after Trump's team had assured federal investigators that they had turned over everything they could find.

By contrast, Biden's team says it voluntarily notified authorities upon discovery of classified documents and appears to have returned all materials to the government, according to his lawyers and other people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The classified materials were found among Biden's personal documents, including files related to the planning of Beau Biden's funeral. Beau Biden, the president's eldest son, died of cancer in 2015.

Some of the classified material found in the Biden Penn Center office was marked top secret, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation.

Legal experts say that it is not uncommon for some people who have security clearances to mishandle classified documents, or to inadvertently keep material that is restricted after leaving government service. The criteria for prosecuting people who mishandle classified documents include proving that the person intentionally flouted rules for how to secure the materials.

The Biden case also emerges just as Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives and have begun to launch aggressive oversight investigations. The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee both sent letters to the White House and Justice Department, respectively, demanding documents related to the discovery of classified material at Biden's office and home.

Rep. Michael Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, requested this week that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence conduct a review of the classified materials and a damage assessment to determine whether any intelligence sources and methods may have been jeopardized.

Such reviews are common when classified information is found to have been improperly handled or stored, and the intelligence director also is conducting a damage assessment of the documents discovered at Trump's Florida estate.

It is unclear whether a similar review of the Biden documents was being conducted.

A spokesperson for the intelligence director's office declined to comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Charlie Savage of The New York Times; by Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by Tyler Pager, Carol D. Leonnig, Devlin Barrett, Shane Harris and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.