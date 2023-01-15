Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe is a ‘great dish’

Leftover chicken and frozen veggies help this chicken pot pie come together quickly, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

"This a great dish for you and your family to enjoy," according to a news release.

This Easy Chicken Pot Pie recipe makes 6 servings.

INGREDIENTS

1 2/3 cups frozen mixed vegetables (thawed)

1 cup cooked chicken (cut up)

1 can cream of chicken soup, low-fat (10-3/4 ounce, condensed)

1 cup baking mix, reduced-fat (example: Bisquick)

1/2 cup milk (non-fat)

1 egg

DIRECTIONS

Wash hands with soap and water.

Pre-heat oven to 400°F.

Mix vegetables, chicken and soup in ungreased, 9-inch pie plate.

Stir remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl with fork until blended. Pour over vegetables and chicken in pie plate.

Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Let cool for 5 minutes and serve.

Source: What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl at https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/nutrition-education/snap-ed-recipes/winter-recipes#recipe-2547