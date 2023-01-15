Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

REDFIELD TRUCK STOP-ZAIMA ENTERPRISES LLC, Highway 65 and 46, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 15, 2022. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed paper products stored directly on the floor. Must use single service items in accordance to regulations Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Floor are unclean and needs to needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

T'S PLACE, 3714 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 15. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

BURGER KING, 5515 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 14. Observation: Observed cup storage area is soiled. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

CHICKEN HOUSE, 2510 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 14. All violations corrected during time of inspection.