Former Greenwood star Colton Sagely hoping better health leads to big year

It was a spring-like 74 degrees Wednesday afternoon, the sun closing fast in the west, as Colton Sagely took his final swings for the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team.

The oft-injured Sagely is healthy now, something that's eluded him since his time at Greenwood High School.

"I'm excited. I had pretty much all of fall to get healed up," Sagely said. "I'm ready to go at this point."

Sagley and the Vikings open the 2023 schedule Jan. 27 in Carthage, Texas, against Panola Junior College.

Sagely initially signed with Connors State out of high school before transferring to CASC. He hit .206 in the spring of 2022 with four homers and 21 RBIs. Sagley slugged just .333 (nine extra base hits) and had just two stolen bases.

But Sagley wasn't 100%, he said.

"It's been a bunch of setbacks," Sagely said. "I went to Connors; it didn't go well. Then I came here and got hurt. It's frustrating, but you've got to look at the bigger picture. It's all worth it in the end."

Sagley was a defensive whiz at Greenwood. But by never taking plays off, the former Bulldog outfielder landed on the injury list, including the afternoon he sliced his leg open giving chase to a fly ball against Northside at Hunt's Park.

"That was just sort of a freak thing," Sagely said. "Sometimes things happen, but I don't mind it; I like playing hard."

Sagely said playing with former Greenwood teammates Nick Phelps and Reed Carroll has been a blessing since signing on at CASC. The Vikings' roster includes a number of River Valley athletes, too, including Jett Frazier (Northside), Paxton Pitts (Roland) and Logan Taylor (Alma).

"It's a lot more comfortable playing here," Sagley said. "Sometimes if you go far away, you get homesick. It's nice playing with Reed and Nick and kids from [American Legion]."

Brown pours in 25

UAFS freshman Payton Brown (Waldron) returned to form with 25 points during the Lions' 74-66 loss to St. Mary's Thursday at the Stubblefield Center.

Brown, who was held to a season-low four points during UAFS' 46-42 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville last week, had scored just 10 points combined in his previous two games.

The former Waldron star, who is averaging 19.1 points per game this season, went 7-for-16 from the field in Thursday's loss. He was 9-of-10 from the free throw line and is shooting 83% from the line this season.

UAFS (8-8) begins a four-city road trip to Wichita Falls, Texas; Lawson, Okla.; Tyler, Texas; and Denton, Texas, this week before returning home Feb. 2 to play Texas A&M-International.

Brewer dishes assists

Tevin Brewer (Northside) dished out a team-high six assists in Duquense's 92-80 win over Saint Joseph's, the Dukes' sixth victory in eight games.

Brewer, a former Northside guard, is averaging 6.9 points per game. Brewer, who has appeared in 14 of the team's 18 games, leads the team with four assists per game. He had six dimes during a win over Rhode Island (Dec. 31).

The Dukes (13-5, 3-2 in the Atlantic 10) travel to St. Bonaventure, N.Y., this week before returning home Jan. 21 to play Fordam.

A graduate transfer, the fifth-year senior finished with 10 points and a season-high eight assists in the Dukes' 75-73 loss to Richmond last week.

Brewer led the Grizzlies to the 2018 state championship. After one season at Coffeyville Junior College, he played three seasons at Florida International before becoming a GA at Duquense.

Gray hits double-digits

Hendrix freshman Megan Gray (Greenwood) scored 10 points in the team's 77-48 loss to Centre College last week. Gray had two points and two rebounds during the Lady Warriors' win over Sewanee last week.

Gray had matched her career-high with 12 points in a win over the University of the Ozarks earlier this month. Gray has started 13 games this season and is averaging 5.8 points per game, along with 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

A two-time 5A state champion for Greenwood coach Clay Reeves, Gray was a two-time all-conference selection and a distinguished GHS graduate.

The Lady Warriors (4-10 overall and 1-2 in the Southern Athletic Conference) will host Birmingham-Southern College today.

Releford shines at Connors State

Sophomore Tamaury Releford (Northside) scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting during unbeaten Connors State's 88-45 blowout of Murray State on Thursday.

Releford, who is averaging 11.4 points per game for the Cowboys' basketball team, also pulled down seven rebounds and had a team-high three blocks. Releford had seven points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in the team's 86-63 win over Redlands Community College last week.

Connors State (16-0) travels to Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa on Monday.

The former Northside standout, who transferred to Connors from Eastern Oklahoma State, had a season-high 17 points in the Cowboys' win over Independence Community College on Nov. 8. The 6-8 forward was an all-conference selection at Fayetteville and Northside.

Free Throws

Abby Summitt (Greenwood) earned her first career start at UAFS on Thursday during the Lady Lions' 75-56 loss to St. Mary's. Summitt has appeared in 14 of the team's 16 games this season. ... Makinzie Martin (Alma) made the Dean's List at Eastern Oklahoma State College the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. ... Reed Carroll (Greenwood) made the Dean's List at CASC the first semester as well. ... Makya Perryman (Muldrow) scored 10 points in the University of the Ozarks' 62-46 loss to Le Tourneau College (Longview, Texas) Thursday in American Southwest Conference action. ... Taelon Peter (Alma) had 17 points and six rebounds during Arkansas Tech's 53-48 win over Southern Nazarene Thursday. Peter is averaging 15.1 points per game for the Wonder Boys . ... Kent Carlisle (Southside) transferred from UCA to Carl Albert State College over the Christmas break. Carlisle is expected to be eligible for the second semester. ... Randon Ray (Booneville) transferred from Harding University to Rich Mountain (Mena) and will be eligible for the spring season. ... Landrey Wilkerson (Van Buren) is prepping for his junior season at Louisiana College. The former Pointers' standout transferred to Louisiana from Crowder College.