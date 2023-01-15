Fort Smith utilities director gives overview of water leaks from 2022, possible solutions regarding staffing shortages and supply chain issues

FORT SMITH -- The city's Utility Department is looking for ways to address water mains during a time when they have a shortage of employees but a greatly increasing number of customers.

Utilities Director Lance McAvoy gave a 2022 review during the city directors study session Tuesday.

McAvoy said the city has 726 miles of water mains, including 64 miles of asbestos concrete pipe and 20 miles of galvanized pipe. The city has 35,855 water customers, which increased by 298 last year, he said.

The city saw 779 more water leaks in 2022 than in 2021, including 396 in December due to freezing weather. The city also saw an increase from July to October caused by the hot weather creating an increased demand for water and also drying the ground, which puts additional stress on pipes, he said.

"We were running Christmas weekend around the clock," he said. "We had staff going out even Christmas Day to shut off water in peoples' houses that called in because they had a frozen pipe that burst. I would be remiss if I didn't mention that. Staff does work around the clock. We are not an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; we are a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation."

McAvoy said 420 water leaks were repaired by city staff and 396 were repaired through the city's contract with construction company Forsgren, which focuses on certain areas of the city and does easy repairs in order to keep costs down.

McAvoy said part of the reason for the contract is the Utility Department has several positions currently open. Fewer staff combined with supply chain issues, aging water mains and more complicated leaks pose challenges to reducing water leaks, he said.

There are currently 371 leaks to be verified by the city. The department inspects every leak that is called in because roughly 75% of them are misreported or due to things like an irrigation system, McAvoy said.

The goal is to reduce the number of reported leaks to 25-50 at any given time, because once the department is fully staffed it should be able to get those fixed in a timely manner, he said.

McAvoy said possible solutions are to extend the Forsgren contract so they can do more repairs, hire another leak-checker so the pending list goes down and have current staff work overtime. He said the main goals are to replace the galvanized lines and asbestos concrete pipes.

Christina Catsavis, an at-large director, asked McAvoy to go into more detail about the asbestos pipes.

McAvoy said they are in various areas of the city and date to the '50s and '60s, before the Environmental Protection Agency enacted the Safe Water Drinking Act. The EPA requires the city to test for asbestos in drinking water, which can only be done using an electron microscope with an X-ray refraction system on it, he said.

"I worked for a lab that actually had one that did that testing. Believe it or not, asbestos doesn't leave that pipe while it's got water running through it," McAvoy said. "It actually is some of the cleaner water. The issue runs into as it gets old, like any concrete, it becomes brittle and then we have to, because it breaks, we have to get in there, we're donning special equipment because we don't want our staff breathing that. As we remove that section of pipe, it has to be done a certain way. It's not just simply cutting it because that would put more asbestos in the air. So we're having to take the time to remove that and then put in the new pipe and dispose of the old."

McAvoy said the galvanized pipes will cost $10 million-$12 million to replace, and he doesn't know how much the asbestos pipe replacement will cost because the department doesn't have a plan for it.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego asked if it makes more sense to hire two leak checkers to help with the work flow.

McAvoy said the city can do that, with the understanding that the person may move to another job in the department once the pending list goes down.

"To me, some of the things presented or discussed don't necessarily match on a creative level the urgency of the moment, particularly when we've got the growth coming in," Rego said. "Please don't take it as a criticism of the people that are working hard around the clock and doing the best they can. If there is that vision and we want to knock 600 of these out, I don't see the path there tonight."

At-large Director Kevin Settle asked McAvoy to look into possible solutions to temporarily fix leaks until the supply chain improves.

"Every time we talk about the Water Department, we talk about things we need," Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said. "We need leaks repaired; we need the electronic greeting system completed, which is really a lot of money. We need new water lines across the river. All of that means we're going to grow like we need to grow, like the path is clear to grow."

Morton asked about a request he's made before about what a reasonable water rate increase might be. McAvoy said that topic is on the agenda for the directors' study session Jan. 31.

Morton and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis also asked about recent bills sent to customers for false amounts and how the Utility Department plans to stop that.

McAvoy explained a couple residential customers received bills for $120,000, but that more commonly customers are seeing increases around $600. Part of that is due to a lack of staff resulting in human error, but the department has implemented a new system to check bill amounts, he said.

"If a customer gets a bill that looks ridiculously high, contact us," McAvoy said, adding customers won't be dinged with a late fee while the city works to correct its own error.

"The one area where the city touches every household is the Utility Department," Morton said. "And I just think it's really important that we think about that over the next six months as we try to engineer a way to make the system as fool-proof as we can."