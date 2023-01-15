ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Frescoes, figure drawings at university galleries

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

ART: 'Earth.Seed'

"Earth.Seed," new frescoes by University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College faculty member Justin Bryant, goes on display Tuesday in the Windgate Gallery, in the Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. The college will host an opening reception 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26; the exhibition remains up through March 17. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 812-2831 or email kleftwich@uaptc.edu.

'Vivid Intentions'

"Vivid Intentions," conceptual introspective and avant-garde works heralding the changing of the seasons, remains up through Jan. 29 at Fenix Gallery at Mt. Sequoyah, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit fenixarts.org.

Figure drawings

"Robert Bean: Figure Drawing On and Off Screen," drawings by Bean, department chair of painting and drawing at the Windgate Art School of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and adjunct instructor of figure drawing at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, goes on display Tuesday in the Ann Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery, Windgate Center of Art and Design, at UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The drawings reflect Bean's reaction to the covid-19 pandemic "on a personal and professional level," according to a news release. The exhibition will remain up through Feb. 28. An artist reception will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Windgate Center's Taylor/Mourning Lobby. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

MUSIC: Chamber concert

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Rockefeller Quartet — Trisha McGovern Freeney and Linnaea Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Jacob Wunsch, cello — performs the String Quartet No. 7 by Dmitri Shostakovich and "Elegy" by Elliot Carter for the orchestra's third River Rhapsodies chamber music concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist Carl Anthony will play the Sonata in D major, op.94bis, by Sergei Prokofiev. And Geoffrey Robson and Katherine Williamson, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello, will perform the String Quartet No. 3, "Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory," by Shulamit Ran.

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

FILM: 'The Address'

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens Ken Burns' documentary "The Address," following 50 students at a school in Putney, Vt., as they memorize Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

ETC.: Elaine symposium

The Hot Springs NAACP will host a symposium titled "Voices of Elaine: The 1919 Arkansas Massacre and Its Ongoing Impact," starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. The event, marking Black History Month, will also include a screening of the 2022 documentary "We Have Just Begun — The 1919 Elaine Massacre and Dispossession," which explores the racial confrontation in south Phillips County from Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 1919, during which it is estimated that hundreds of Black people were killed after Black farmers tried to organize to obtain fair prices for their crops. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen will be the keynote speaker following the film; the symposium will conclude with a panel featuring massacre descendants. Tickets, including a box lunch, are $18 before Jan. 28, $25 thereafter; $10 for students. Proceeds benefit the Elaine Museum and Richard Wright Civil Rights Center. Visit voicesofelainehs.org; for more information visit ElaineMuseum.org.

Mentorship program

Jan. 31 is the deadline for educators and/or administrators to nominate students in grades 9-12 who demonstrate talent, skill or dedication to a creative field for Arts Across Arkansas. The Arkansas Arts Council's mentorship program "encourages, enhances and expands high-school students' original thoughts, processes, personal experiences and artistic abilities," according to a news release. Any teacher or administrator, including those involved with home-school programs, can nominate students in any or all of the categories: music composition, photography, literary arts, film, dance choreography and visual arts. Students who participate in the program must demonstrate their work or performance in the spring state final event and winners in each artistic medium will receive cash prizes. Students who are selected will receive one-on-one mentoring sessions, which include feedback and discussion of their creative processes. Details, criteria and a nomination form are available at tinyurl.com/yc2sfuur.

Democrat-Gazette staff writer Sean Clancy contributed to this roundup.