Fugitive caught in manhunt convicted of 2021 murder

A fugitive white supremacist who was the subject of a two-day police manhunt around Hensley was convicted of capital murder and aggravated robbery Friday by a Pulaski County jury that rejected defense claims the circumstantial evidence -- including the victim's blood on his pants -- was too sketchy to convict him.

Daryl Jason Scarbrough, who is wanted in Missouri and California, had specks of David Dunn's blood on his pants when sheriff's deputies arrested him two days after the 39-year-old Dunn, of Redfield, was found shot dead in September 2021 in the middle of Ivy Chapel Road, his 2001 red Ford F-150 vanished.

Five law enforcement agencies, including Pulaski County sheriff's deputies, Arkansas State Police, Game and Fish, and Redfield police, had been scouring the area for Dunn's killer, tracking the suspect through sightings reported through 911 from residents in the community south of Little Rock before catching Scarbrough outside a home on Hiline Drive near Hensley.

Deputy prosecutors Barbara Mariani and Michelle Quiller told jurors that the blood was Dunn reaching from the grave to conclusively identify his killer.

"David, in the last minutes of his life, marked his own killer," Quiller told the six men and six women of the jury before Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Defense attorneys Willard Proctor and Bobby Forrest told jurors that with no direct evidence -- specifically eyewitness testimony that Scarbrough had killed Dunn -- there just wasn't enough evidence to convict.

They disputed the blood findings were legitimate because marks on Scarbrough's jeans were so minuscule. If Scarbrough had killed Dunn and stolen his truck like prosecutors said, Scarbrough's pants should have been soaked in the younger man's blood, they said in closing arguments.

Jurors deliberated a little less than two hours Friday to find Scarbrough guilty as charged of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Scarbrough is tattooed at least from his waist to his neck, with both arms sleeved. According to trial testimony, suspicion for Dunn's death immediately fell on a mysterious similarly tattooed man who'd just been seen walking in the area a few minutes before Dunn was killed. Stocky with cropped hair, the man had profanely berated Sharon Dawson at her Mail Route Road home -- where he'd shown up at her front door.

He'd asked for a drink of water from her hose, telling her he'd been mowing grass in the area. Something about his demeanor put her off, she didn't see any mowing equipment, and his presence upset her dogs so much she got scared and told him to leave. The last she saw, the man was walking toward Ivy Chapel Road.

She called the sheriff's office to report the scary man and then called Dunn, her boyfriend, to come home as soon as possible. The self-employed lawn care worker had been in Redfield but told Lawson he was on his way to her. A few minutes later, Lawson heard a slew of gunshots in the distance.

A passing motorist found Dunn dead, his brains blown out, in the middle of the road. He'd been shot six times, five in the right side with the sixth through the top of his head. His work truck was gone.

The deputy Lawson had called drove up on the scene. En route, he'd unknowingly passed Dunn's stolen truck, with someone else at the wheel, but his patrol-car camera had captured an image of that unknown driver, resulting in a blurry photo that authorities said resembled Scarbrough.

Security video from the area, taken a few minutes before Dunn was found, shows a stocky man trying to flag down another driver on the road.

Jurors were not told about Scarbrough's past. When Scarbrough was arrested, he was on the run from the Sedalia, Mo., area. Six days before Dunn was killed, Missouri authorities said Scarbrough had carjacked two female college students and fled with their car and clothes. The day after that they said he had brutally beaten an elderly woman while breaking into her home to escape pursuing police.

Associates of Scarbrough's, arrested during the Missouri investigations, linked him to a car that authorities were able to track to the Little Rock area two days before the murder, with authorities having evidence he was heading to Memphis. He's been described by police as a leader in the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison gang.

He's also wanted on parole violations in California, authorities said. Court records show that Scarbrough, who has also lived in Arizona, was convicted in April 2014 in San Bernardino County of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police and hit-and-run driving with a sentence of 18 months in jail followed by eight years in prison.