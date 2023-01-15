FYI Calendar: FSRAM leads tour of Fred Cousins exhibit today

Jan. 15 (Sunday)
Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Toddler Tours -- Ongoing, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Call 785-2787 to schedule.
Artist of the Month -- Benjamin Dobbs, through Jan. 31, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Across America -- With photographer Jim Anderson, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Jan. 16 (Monday)
Open Dance Night -- Music & social dancing with T.K. Rakoski, 6:3o p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $15. Register at artsonmainvb.com.
Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.
Jan. 17 (Tuesday)
Wiggle Worms Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
RAM Sketch -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free. Register at fsram.org.
Jan. 18 (Wednesday)
Walk & Stretch -- 9:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Snow Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Crafternoon -- 11:30 a.m., Mulberry Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.
Jan. 19 (Thursday)
Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Card Class -- Make a Father's Day card & birthday card, 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Healing Crystals 101 -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Jan. 20 (Friday)
Dye Printing -- With Jane Hartfield, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $60. Register at artsonmainvb.com.
Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Bingo for Books -- 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
Jan. 21 (Saturday)
Scrapbooking -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.
RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, 12-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Been Tenderloin Date Night -- 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $128.50. Register at artsonmainvb.com.
