FYI Calendar: Two new exhibits open this weekend at Rogers Historical Museum

Jan. 15 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A Concert of Prayer -- Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/mlk.

Jan. 16 (Monday)

MLK Day Breakfast -- 7:30 a.m., followed by a symbolic march at 9:30 a.m., Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. Hosted by UAFS. uafs.edu/mlk.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Etiquette of Courtship" -- Themed tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- A selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Jan. 17 (Tuesday)

Big Kid Story Time -- For ages 5-8, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "The Other Family" by Wendy Corsi Staub, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Jan. 18 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poetry Story Time -- 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Book Chatter -- 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Family Practice -- With Bill Russell, Dr. Bill Lindsey and Mary Ryan, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Jan. 19 (Thursday)

The Civil Rights Movement -- A lecture with Matt McCoy, 11 a.m., Gardner 201 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

We're Hooked -- Crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration -- With the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas, 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 p.m. Jan. 19-20, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Bachman-Wilson House: Frank Lloyd Wright and His Apprentices, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jan. 20 (Friday)

BPL In The Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion Museum in Bentonville. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Winter Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance -- With Ann-Gee Lee, 1 p.m., Vines 235 at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Gallery Talk -- With composer David Biedenbender, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Khemia Ensemble -- 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- With Dejuan Gilchrist, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SeasonLeaks! -- Announcing Season 38, doors open at 6 p.m. with food and drinks, announcement at 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Jan. 21 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Lego free play, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sewing Class -- Make a makeup pouch, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Koji & Garum -- A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Books & Blanket Forts -- For grades 6-8, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Book Signing -- With David Lee Holcomb, author of "The Bone Doll," 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Volunteer Cart Guide Info Session -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 22 (Sunday)

Blackened Fruit & Veggies -- A cooking class with Tim Hammer, 11 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Jan. 24

Auditions -- For "Death On The Line," produced by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 & 26, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Email radiotheater16@gmail.com.

On Show

Ozark Folkways -- Reopens Feb. 3 in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Fish In Any Medium -- Through Jan. 20, Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. The gallery is open for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; check for holiday hours. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

