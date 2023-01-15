Gala goodbye to glass ceiling





It was an inaugural ball like no other seen in the Natural State ... the Inaugural Ball for Arkansas' 47th governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which took place Tuesday in the Governor's Hall of the Statehouse Convention Center.

Scores of formally clad dignitaries and other guests from across and beyond Arkansas gathered to celebrate the state's first female governor.

Lavish floral designs dominated the ball decor, which also included a giant image of Sanders herself and, in the entryway, large text blocks of several of her quotations.

A short program consisted of remarks from event co-chairs Jacqueline and Michael Retzer. Sanders -- along with first gentleman Bryan Sanders and their children, Scarlett, Huck and George -- took the stage to offer a few words of thanks and appreciation as guests began to dine on duck gumbo and beef tenderloin.

Later, guests were treated to musical entertainment by country recording artist Justin Moore.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



