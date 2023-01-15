Garden Travel

Traveling is once again on our agenda, and I have geared back up and am once again offering garden related tours. Each year, my goal is to offer at least three trips—one major trip, usually out of the country, plus two smaller trips in the US. While they all have some gardening on the agenda, some are more garden-centered than others. In addition to gardens, we do try to learn something about the areas we visit, plus offer some free time to explore on your own.

Last year we had a great time in Maine





and Pennsylvania/Delaware.





This year we are doing Hawaii (in less than a month), Michigan, and Vancouver/Victoria. Next year, we are doing a Provence River Cruise, plus we are working on Charleston, and Upper Michigan including Mackinaw Island.

I have had several emails and questions asking how people find out about my trips. I do have a travel group that I email, and if you would like to be added to the travel list, email me at jcarson@arkansasonline.com and I will add you to the list. The trips have been selling out pretty quickly, so I haven’t been posting them on the blog or on Facebook. While all of this years trips were sold out, I just had some openings that just came up on a trip to lower Michigan in June https://twintravelconceptsbooking.groupcollect.com/go/jclowermichigan

(code: jclowermichigan). This trip will feature a lot of gardens, plus getting to see some up and coming hot plants. If you click on the links to the trips you can read the itinerary, see prices, and get more details.

For next year, our big trip will be in late spring of 2024. Come join us as we explore France on a 7-night cruise on AMA Waterways, Ama Kristina.





We start our journey in Lyon, France on April 25, 2024 and end on May 2, in Arles, France. https://twintravelconceptsbooking.grcoll.co/go/jcprovence (Code: jcprovence). Optional pre-tours to Paris, or post-tours to Nice or Barcelona, Spain are available.

If you have never done a river cruise, they are quite different than a large ocean-bound cruise experience. The ships are much smaller, and ours only holds 150 passengers—we have reserved the whole boat. The rooms are all comfortable and well-appointed, and have balconies or windows. The top deck is open and available for relaxing, walking, or watching life go by.





The ship moves between ports usually at night or sometimes late afternoon, so there is no packing or unpacking. There is no concern for motion sickness, as the boats are on a river and you can barely feel them move. We all eat together in the main dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and you can choose different meal companions each meal, or stick with your friends.





The food is outstanding.





Soft drinks, juices, and beer and wine are included with all meals. Each evening before dinner there is a Sip and Sail Hour with complimentary soft drinks, wine, beer and spirits. You are also allowed to bring your own drinks on-board to have in your rooms.

Each day in port there are several tour options available, all of which are included with the cost of the tour. You can choose from the packages they have put together, or you can opt out and explore the towns on your own, or stay on the ship for the day. We are working on some optional garden-themed tours, and a small fee may be applicable to those.

If you are interested in garden travel, please join us. If you would like to be added to the email list, send me your email. If you have questions, email me at jcarson@arkansasonline.com . If you have ideas on where you would like to go, please share.

Happy Gardening, AND Happy Traveling!