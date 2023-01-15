Girl’s killer gets term of 126 years

A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury has convicted a 25-year-old Marion woman of first-degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an 8-year old girl.

The jury found Shanteria Nicole Montgomery guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced Montgomery to 126 years' imprisonment Thursday. The jury deliberated for nearly 1½ hours at the end of the four-day trial.

On April 10, 2022, Montgomery fired a weapon at a car occupied by minors, near Sherwood Cove in Marion, according to Michael Snell, managing deputy prosecuting attorney, and Sonia E. Fonticiella, prosecuting attorney, for the 2nd Judicial District. The bullet hit the car and ricocheted off the side, stricking Ja'Mayiah Hall in the head. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis where she later died.

The Marion Police Department said several children were playing with splatter-ball toy guns in the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street about 6 p.m. and were shooting at one another. Montgomery escalated the game into real gunfire, officers said. After the shooting, Montgomery disposed of the weapon, according to the prosecutor's office and court documents. Montgomery lived on Sherwood Cove at the time.