Iran executes ex-defense official

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.

The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, harkened back to the purges of the military in the aftermath of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Akbari's hanging drew immediate anger from London, which along with the U.S. and others has sanctioned Iran over protests and its supplying Russia with the bomb-carrying drones now targeting Ukraine.

"This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in the United Kingdom and separately warned: "This will not stand unchallenged."





The United Kingdom sanctioned Iran's prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, on Saturday night "with immediate effect" over Akbari's execution.

Iran similarly summoned the British ambassador after the execution.

Iran's Mizan news agency, associated with the country's judiciary, announced Akbari's hanging without saying when it happened. However, there were rumors he had been executed days earlier.

Iran has alleged, without providing evidence, that Akbari served as a source for Britain's Secret Intelligence Service. A statement issued by Iran's judiciary claimed Akbari received large sums of money, his British citizenship and other help in London for providing information to the intelligence service.

However, Iran long has accused those who travel abroad or have Western ties of spying, often using them as bargaining chips in negotiations.

Akbari, who ran a private think tank, is believed to have been arrested in 2019, but details of his case only emerged in recent weeks. Those accused of espionage and other crimes related to national security are usually tried in private, where rights groups say they do not choose their own lawyers and are not allowed to see evidence against them.

Iranian state television aired an edited video of Akbari discussing the allegations. The BBC Farsi-language service aired Wednesday an audio message from Akbari, in which he described being tortured.

"By using physiological and psychological methods, they broke my will, drove me to madness and forced me to do whatever they wanted," Akbari said in the audio. "By the force of gun and death threats, they made me confess to false and corrupt claims."

Iran has not commented on the torture claims. However, the United Nations human-rights chief has warned Iran against the "weaponization" of the death penalty as a means to put down the protests.

On Friday, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel also criticized Akbari's pending execution.

"The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable," he said. "We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours, and forced to make false confessions."

He added: "More broadly, Iran's practices of arbitrary and unjust detentions, forced confessions and politically motivated executions are completely unacceptable and must end."

"The Islamic Republic's unjust detentions, forced confessions, sham trials and politically motivated executions must end," Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, wrote online.

French President Emmanuel Macron also decried what he called "a heinous and barbaric act."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter that the execution "is a further inhuman act by the Iranian regime."

Iran is one of the world's top executioners. However, it wasn't immediately clear when the last time of a former or current high-ranking defense official had been executed.

For several years, Iran has been locked in a shadow war with the United States and Israel, marked by covert attacks on its disputed nuclear program. The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist in 2020, which Iran blamed on Israel, indicated foreign intelligence services had made major inroads.

Iran mentioned that scientist in discussing Akbari's case, though it's unclear what current information, if any, he would have had on him.

Iran has executed four people after convicting them of charges linked to the protests in similarly criticized trials, including attacks on security forces.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this photo released by KhabarOnline News Agency on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Ali Reza Akbari speaks in an interview, Iran. Iran has executed Akbari after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, media reported on Saturday. (KhabarOnline News Agency via AP, File)



