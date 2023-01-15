Johnson County housing agency gets surprise $20,000 federal grant

Two weeks ago, public housing authorities across the country found out they'd be the recipients of $24.7 million awarded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money -- coming from HUD's Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program -- would go toward providing permanent affordable housing for nonelderly persons with disabilities. In total, the money will provide housing for up to 2,210 additional families.

HUD also gave out $5 million in extraordinary administrative fees to 88 housing authorities.

The fees can be used to ease costs related to the retention, recruitment, and support of participating voucher owners. This can include security deposits, signing bonuses, vacancy payments, and damage mitigation.

"People with disabilities deserve access to affordable housing that meets their needs," said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge when the announcement was made. "Today's funding is an important step forward – one that will help more persons with disabilities serve as fully integrated members of their communities and allow them to live independently and with dignity."

In Arkansas, only one housing authority received any award money from HUD: the Johnson County Section 8 Housing Agency.

Johnson County, which includes Clarksville, received $20,000 of extraordinary administrative fees.

Aleah Davis, executive director of the agency, said the award for Mainstream Vouchers from HUD "came out of the blue."

"That's kind of how the emergency housing vouchers are," Davis said. "Why they picked Johnson County to get the emergency housing vouchers? I don't know."

A HUD spokesperson said the extraordinary admin fees were administered to agencies that requested them via a notice sent out last year. It was noncompetitive, so the requesting agencies were not ranked for funding.

Davis said she applied for vouchers, but not the extra administration fees.

According to HUD, only seven public housing authorities in Arkansas participate in the Mainstream program and manage about 500 Mainstream vouchers total. Meanwhile, there are around 22,000 standard Housing Choice Vouchers for the state. All together, more than 50,000 Arkansas households receive some kind of federal rental assistance from various programs.

Davis, who has been with the agency for 29 years, said 215 people have homes through its programs.

Mainstream Vouchers, which goes to disabled nonelderly people between the ages of 18 and 61, benefit 40 people/families in Johnson County.

In addition to that, it has 15 emergency housing vouchers and 150 housing choice vouchers.

"I'm very tickled that they're starting to do this [with the Mainstream Vouchers]," Davis said.

While Davis receives regular housing assistance payment funds and the administration fee funds every month, this was the first time HUD distributed admin fees for the Mainstream Voucher program to Johnson County in the roughly two years Davis has had it.

Those who receive Mainstream Vouchers are "on a very limited income" said Davis.

"My typical person that's on disability probably gets $800 a month," she explained. "So, you take that $800 and if they rent a place for $600, and the landlord wants $600 for a deposit and our light and water deposits is $250. That's more than what they have for a whole month. And they typically don't have this money saved up, ... by the time they buy their groceries and their medicine and pay their utilities, they just don't have that kind of money saved up."

Davis continued: "So therefore, when they go to rent a place and they have to pay the deposit for the unit, which is usually the amount of the rent plus their deposit to get the utilities turned on. That's more than one whole month's check, ... That's an obstacle they run across, is that they just don't have the funds to pay those deposits. So this is going to help that population of people be able to get into a place and then all they have to do is pay their portion of the rent."

There is an "obstacle" to the money Johnson County has received and it's in the number of people who stand to benefit from the Mainstream Vouchers.

"I have sent HUD a message and asked them if I could apply for more mainstream vouchers. Because right now, I have 40 mainstream vouchers on the program. So really, I need more people to assist, to be able to pay their deposits. And because everybody that's on the program right now, that's already been taken care of."

The group of people under the Mainstream program is where Davis sees the "least turnover."

"As long as they are income eligible, they can stay on the program forever," Davis said. "Typically, once they get [housed], they stay there. They don't move."